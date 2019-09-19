Here's a spoiler for you: Kim Kardashian is extra AF. The mother-of-four was the Sept. 19 guest on Jonathan Cheban's Foodgod: OMFG podcast, and during the episode, she revealed the great lengths she went to to make sure every last detail of North's birth story in 2013 was perfect. Homegirl literally went out and completed a list of errands before going to the hospital to give birth to North West, and the reason Kim Kardashian delayed North's birth is peak Kim K.

Kardashian said she a had a long list of priorities to attend to the day she had to go to Cedars-Sinai to give birth to North.

“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonald's.’ I told Jonathan, ‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?’” she said on the podcast, laughing.

Things were made more difficult when Kardashian realized she was being trailed by paparazzi, then she got a call from her doctor saying she needed to give birth immediately.

“So we’re racing trying to ditch them and then at that moment I get the call saying, ‘Hey, you have preeclampsia, you have to deliver right now,'" Kardashian revealed.

As for Kanye West, he was on his way to Europe when this was all going down.

“He decided to go to Art Basel in Switzerland, and I said, ‘Tell our security just as soon as he lands, ‘Kim’s in labor and just come straight to the hospital,’” Kardashian revealed. “I thought I was going to have the baby before he got there, but he made it there and everything.”

Here's the kicker, though. Kardashian was out getting her McDonald's and bikini wax during the day, but when she got home after learning of her preeclampsia, she made a special request of her doctor: time for a manicure. Yes, Kim Kardashian delayed giving birth to her first child so she could get a proper manicure.

“I went home and they were like, ‘You have to deliver today.’ And my nails were, like, dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park After Dark phase of nails or like my Burgundy nails,” Kardashian said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no no, I’m having a girl. I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now? Can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine, meet me in two hours.’”

This is the most Kim Kardashian thing I've ever heard, and I've been writing about this woman for years. Another very Kardashian thing to happen this day was the fact that she ran into the co-founder of Apple on her way to the hospital.

Kardashian said on the podcast that she snuck into a friend's car at the Beverly Hills Hotel parking lot in order to ditch the paparazzi when she ran into Steve Wozniak, who she was coincidentally going to spend Father's Day with that weekend.

“I was like, ‘Hey guys!’ I ran into them in the parking lot at the Beverly Hills Hotel and I’m trying to sneakily park my car. And I’m like, ‘I’ll see you in two days for Father’s Day!’” she said. “So they ended up coming to the hospital. When they called and asked for the location for brunch, I was like, ‘Well, it’s going to be at Cedars-Sinai in my hospital room.’”

Again, the most extra Kim Kardashian thing I've ever heard. And that day resulted in the most extra child on the planet. Fitting!