If you've been wondering why Bachelor in Paradise sweethearts Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski split, I come bearing answers. Morton opened up about the breakup during a Dec. 10 episode of iHeart Media’s Help! I Suck at Dating. “There was a lot of distance,” Morton told hosts Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon. “We had some good times when we would see each other, but it was few and far between. I think it comes down to effort on both ends. Actually, right now, I feel really at peace. I’m happy about that. I think that the struggle was more within. Now I’m like, at peace. I don’t know how to explain that.”

Morton lives in Los Angeles, while Bukowski splits his time between Chicago and Denver. Their long-distance breakup is all too understandable.

When Haibon responded by noting that the "toughest part is cutting the cord" and that Morton "shouldn't feel guilty with feeling at peace," the newly single reality star replied by giving a little more insight on how she's been doing since the breakup.

“I’ve gone through some ups and downs with that, those feelings,” she shared. “Which is pretty valid, it’s a breakup. It’s big. I take engagement seriously. I just think that overall it’s a lot of emotions at once. I’ve allowed myself to feel sad, but I think that sadness was within.”

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Morton and Bukowski both took to Instagram on Dec. 10 to share the news of their split with the same statement:

One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same.We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey - from paradise to this moment. We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us.

The main takeaway here? Being in a long-distance relationship is no walk in the park, even if you met in Paradise.