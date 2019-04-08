It’s no secret that Meghan Markle enjoys living a healthy lifestyle. Not only is she into yoga, but she also follows a plant-based diet. And apparently, her husband Prince Harry has adopted some of her healthy lifestyle choices as well. Naturally, when two parents-to-be are super into living healthy, they’ll want their child to live as they do as well. And rumor has it that Harry and Meghan really want to raise their child as a vegan. But the rest of the royal family might not be on board. The queen’s reaction to rumors Meghan and Harry want their baby to vegan reportedly wasn’t as enthusiastic you might think. According to a report from Woman’s Day, the queen is reportedly not happy that her new grandchild might be a vegan. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A royal insider recently told Woman’s Day all about Harry and Meghan’s reported plan to ensure their baby lives a vegan lifestyle. Apparently, the queen just isn’t very supportive of the decision.

"Meghan wants her baby to be raised a vegan," a Woman’s Day insider revealed. "The Queen won't have it.”

According to the insider source, Harry and Meghan have butted heads while discussing their future child’s veganism because of Harry’s loyalty to his grandmother.

"It's created tense discussions between Meghan and Harry, who doesn't want to upset his grandmother,” the insider said. “He's hoping Meghan will settle once the baby comes and he's putting this latest polarising idea down to heightened emotions while being pregnant."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

As you probably know by now, the queen is the polar opposite of vegan and is even an experienced hunter. Hunting is one of the royal family’s favorite pastimes and has been for quite some time. So, it’s kind of expected that members of the royal family participate in these family traditions. But according to Woman’s Day’s royal insider, Meghan is keen on living life her own way.

"Meghan keeps pushing the boundaries with the royals and it's not being well received, least of all by HM,” the insider said. "Meghan seems to have little regard for royal traditions but bringing the baby up as a vegan simply won't be tolerated by the monarch."

The royal family’s love of hunting and non-vegan lifestyle aren’t the only things Meghan is taking issue with, though. According to an April 7 report from The Express, some experts are speculating that Meghan may also take issue with the family’s tradition of facing the public just hours after giving birth, the way Kate Middleton has done for all her children.

“At the moment, we understand that she isn’t, she doesn’t want to do that, isn’t going to do that,” Emily Andrews, a royal correspondent for The Sun, said.

Omid Scobie, another royal commentator, thinks Meghan’s feminism has a lot to do with how she’ll handle the birth. “Given what we know about Meghan, the optics of a totally glamorous, picture-perfect moment hours after giving birth are not quite in alignment with her views on the world,” Scobie said.

Obviously, this is all speculation, but it does suggest that royal experts are seeing a well-defined pattern in Meghan’s behavior that indicates she’s not always willing to bend to royal rules and traditions. It remains to be seen what will actually happen when Meghan gives birth. Whatever goes down that day, I’m sure Meghan will do what’s in the best interest of her child.