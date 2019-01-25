Adam Scott and 2 Chainz just starred in a music video together. Now that's a sentence I never thought I'd write. But it's true! The actor and rapper teamed up for a Super Bowl music video for the Expensify app, and it's actually pretty entertaining. The music video has a cool feature where you can take snaps of the QR codes strewn throughout the video, and the QR codes in Expensify's 2019 Super Bowl music video put you in the running to win some cash. Technology, man.

The video is basically just 2 Chainz walking viewers through all of the things made out of gold he bought. There's even a gold toilet. Cute! But triggered because Trump gold toilet. Anyways, there are QR codes thrown in throughout the music video that viewers can use to try and win some cash and prizes. Great! I love cash! Please give me all of it! By far the best moment of the video is when 2 Chainz gets down on one knee and proposes... to himself. I've never related to anything more.

If you're wondering how Expensify works, it's actually pretty simple. Its main function is to help users automate their expense reporting. According to its website, the app uses photo scanning to streamline the process of keeping all of you receipts in order.

"Take a picture of your receipt and Expensify automatically submits an expense report for you in just one click," part of the site's description outlines.

The founder and CEO of Expensify, David Barrett, said in a statement regarding the video, “This might shock you, but it wasn’t my childhood dream to become an expense report magnate." Oh, no? Go on.

He continued,

Like everyone, I want to do so much more with my life than file expenses, so I built Expensify to take away the mundane drudgery so you can do what you were born to do. That might be spending more time with your kids, traveling to foreign countries, trying to make the world a better place, or in 2 Chainz’s case, making the most epic music video ever.

It is a pretty epic music video.

Expensify on YouTube

Expensify has a 30-second slot for its commercial that will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, according to AdWeek.

Adam Scott, who played the lovably dorky accountant Ben Wyatt on Parks & Rec, went back to playing a finance guy in the video as the head of finance of 2 Chainz's record label. He tells 2 Chainz and all of his friends in the video to remember to expense everything they buy as they work, then 2 Chainz breaks into song explaining how easy expensing can be with the help of Expensify.

“I’ve always wanted to be in a hip-hop video and a Super Bowl commercial, so mission accomplished,” Scott said in the statement about the video. "Thanks 2 Chainz and Expensify for making it happen.” 2 Chainz added that the creation of the hilarious video was “over the top and a lot of fun.” So basically, everything you need in a Super Bowl ad.