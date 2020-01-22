The drama within the British royal family seems to be all anyone can talk about right now, so there's no better time to green-light a hilarious new cartoon series poking fun at the royals. The upcoming streaming service HBO Max has officially picked up The Prince, an animated series about the royal family, and it already sounds like it's going to be the funniest new show of the year. So get ready for the young Prince George to spill all the royal tea when HBO Max launches this summer.

The new series is the brainchild of Family Guy writer and producer Gary Janetti, whose Instagram account has become famous for creating an imagined, catty persona for Prince George. On Instagram, Janetti regularly posts buzzy photos and news stories, and imagines Prince George's sassy response to the current events. The Prince will bring that imagined persona to life, centering on a cartoon Prince George as he grows up within the royal family.

And yes, the entire royal family will be characterized in the series. Janetti himself will voice Prince George, with Lucy Punch voicing George's mother Kate Middleton and Iwan Rheon voicing his father Prince William. Orlando Bloom will voice Prince Harry, Condola Rashad will voice Meghan Markle, Frances De La Tour will voice Queen Elizabeth, Tom Hollander will voice both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, and Alan Cumming will voice George's butler Owen.

True to the character on Janetti's Instagram, The Prince has been described as a biting, satirical look inside the lives of the British royal family through the eyes of the (fictionally) quick-witted and judgmental Prince George. The series marks Janetti's second upcoming series with HBO Max; he will also co-star with his husband Brad Goreski in the travel docuseries Brad & Gary Go To...

Since the series was developed prior to the recent bombshell news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal life, Janetti and his team of writers and producers are expected to adjust the series to include references to "Megxit."

A release date has yet to be announced for The Prince, as is the case with most of HBO Max's newly announced series. HBO Max is slated to launch in May.