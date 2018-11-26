'The Place Where Lost Things Go' Lyrics From 'Mary Poppins Returns' Will Make You Sob
Mary Poppins Returns is shaping up to be Disney's smash hit of the holiday season. Early review tweets are practically ecstatic, and while full reviews are still under embargo, audiences have the sense this might be Disney first massively successful sequel to an old-school property in the company's 90-year history. Julie Andrews has given her blessing to pass the torch to Emily Blunt to take over the role of the umbrella traveling English nanny. Blunt's new song, "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns sounds like she might just live up to carrying that carpet bag.
The soundtrack to Mary Poppins Returns hits shelves next week, Dec. 7, 2018, only a couple of weeks ahead of the film's release. To celebrate, Disney Music releases not one but two leading singles ahead of the movie's arrival, one featuring Blunt as Poppins, and the other starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as "Jack The Lamplighter," a role which fills the "Bert The Chimney Sweep" part played by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 film.
Blunt's Poppins number isn't a silly "Spoonful of Sugar" tune, but something more akin to the original "Stay Awake" lullaby, or "Feed The Birds" with a softer, downtempo, wistful sound. Take a listen:
Do you ever lie awake at night
Just between the dark and the morning light
Searching for the things you used to know
Looking for the place where the lost things go
Do you ever dream or reminisce
Wondering where to find what you truly miss
Or maybe all those things that you love so
Are waiting in the place where the lost things go
Memories you've shed gone for good you feared
They're all around you still though they've disappeared
Nothing's really left or lost without a trace
Nothing's gone forever only out of place
So maybe now the dish and my best spoon
Are playing hide and seek just behind the moon
Waiting there until it's time to show
Spring is like that now far beneath the snow
Hiding in the place where the lost things go
Time to close your eyes so sleep can come around
For when you dream you find all that's lost is found
Maybe on the moon
Or maybe somewhere new maybe all you're missing lives inside of you
So when you need her touch and loving gaze
Gone but not forgotten is the perfect phrase
Smiling from a star that she makes flow
Trust she's always there watching as you grow
Find her in the place where the lost things go
Meanwhile, Miranda's song is a number clearly standing in for the "Chim Chim Cher-ee" song Van Dyke is famous for, including pauses in the song for dance breaks and character banter.
Check it out.
The Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack is massive by the way, 27 tracks strong when all is said and done. It's available for pre-order from Amazon with the leading tracks streaming via Spotify.
Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theaters Dec. 19, 2018. Tickets are available for pre-sale at most theaters now.