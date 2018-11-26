Mary Poppins Returns is shaping up to be Disney's smash hit of the holiday season. Early review tweets are practically ecstatic, and while full reviews are still under embargo, audiences have the sense this might be Disney first massively successful sequel to an old-school property in the company's 90-year history. Julie Andrews has given her blessing to pass the torch to Emily Blunt to take over the role of the umbrella traveling English nanny. Blunt's new song, "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns sounds like she might just live up to carrying that carpet bag.

The soundtrack to Mary Poppins Returns hits shelves next week, Dec. 7, 2018, only a couple of weeks ahead of the film's release. To celebrate, Disney Music releases not one but two leading singles ahead of the movie's arrival, one featuring Blunt as Poppins, and the other starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as "Jack The Lamplighter," a role which fills the "Bert The Chimney Sweep" part played by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 film.

Blunt's Poppins number isn't a silly "Spoonful of Sugar" tune, but something more akin to the original "Stay Awake" lullaby, or "Feed The Birds" with a softer, downtempo, wistful sound. Take a listen:

DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube

Do you ever lie awake at night

Just between the dark and the morning light

Searching for the things you used to know

Looking for the place where the lost things go

Do you ever dream or reminisce

Wondering where to find what you truly miss

Or maybe all those things that you love so

Are waiting in the place where the lost things go

Memories you've shed gone for good you feared

They're all around you still though they've disappeared

Nothing's really left or lost without a trace

Nothing's gone forever only out of place

So maybe now the dish and my best spoon

Are playing hide and seek just behind the moon

Waiting there until it's time to show

Spring is like that now far beneath the snow

Hiding in the place where the lost things go

Time to close your eyes so sleep can come around

For when you dream you find all that's lost is found

Maybe on the moon

Or maybe somewhere new maybe all you're missing lives inside of you

So when you need her touch and loving gaze

Gone but not forgotten is the perfect phrase

Smiling from a star that she makes flow

Trust she's always there watching as you grow

Find her in the place where the lost things go

Meanwhile, Miranda's song is a number clearly standing in for the "Chim Chim Cher-ee" song Van Dyke is famous for, including pauses in the song for dance breaks and character banter.

Check it out.

DisneyMusicVEVO on YouTube

The Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack is massive by the way, 27 tracks strong when all is said and done. It's available for pre-order from Amazon with the leading tracks streaming via Spotify.

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theaters Dec. 19, 2018. Tickets are available for pre-sale at most theaters now.