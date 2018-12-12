The Photos Of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Date In Mumbai Look So Romantic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking their love all over the world. After enjoying a mini honeymoon in Oman, the newly married couple headed over to Mumbai for a wedding celebration. And they looked totally in love and absolutely incredible. Jonas was decked out in a very nice tux, while Chopra opted for a two-piece dress that she showed off on Instagram. Basically, the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ date in Mumbai are to die for.

Jonas and Chopra attended the wedding of billionaires Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The Ambani-Piramal wedding has been a star-studded, multi-day event much like Jonas and Chopra’s own wedding. Beyoncé performed during a pre-wedding celebration and guests included politicians like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. So, Jonas and Chopra were in some really good company.

In any case, Jonas and Chopra looked amazing during their date night in Mumbai and they seemed super excited to show off their looks for the evening. As previously mentioned, Chopra shared a glimpse of their night on social media.

In the photo Chopra shared to her Instagram account, she and Jonas look totally smitten with each other. They definitely still have that newlywed glow. Here’s a look at the photo Chopra shared:

That wasn’t the only thing Chopra posted on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, she also shared a video of herself twirling around in her dress, proving that you’re never too old to have some girlish fun! The video was reposted on Twitter:

Jonas and Chopra are clearly head over heels for each other and it’s such a sweet thing to see. Even Jonas’ brother Joe loves everything about them as a couple. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed why he thought they were a “match made in heaven.”

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," he said. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

Jonas and Chopra married in a lavish Indian ceremony on Dec. 1 and they’ve been enjoying “marital bliss” ever since. Chopra even posted a photo of said marital bliss on Instagram recently.

The two stars have been enjoying a mini honeymoon in Oman, but will return to work very shortly. Though their honeymoon stage is coming to an end, Chopra revealed to India’s NDTV that she and her husband are happy to go back to work.

"My work and Nick’s work are very important to us," Chopra explained. "My commitments matter to me a lot. My word is my bond. And we had decided to do this a long time ago before anyone was getting married and so I stuck to my commitment. But besides that it’s something I’m really excited about as well."

So, it looks like Jonas and Chopra’s date in Mumbai was all part of the honeymoon they’re enjoying before heading back to the real world. It sure looks like fun, though!