Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are showing their love for their daughter Stormi in the most extravagant way! Not that you should expect anything less from a billionaire couple. In a series of Snapchat posts, Jenner shared a glimpse of some new jewelry that she and Scott recently got to honor the important role Stormi plays in their lives together. And trust me when I say that photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s matching Stormi jewelry need to be seen to be believed.

Jenner took to Snapchat on Thursday, Oct. 25 to share the photos of her and her boyfriend’s new diamonds. Apparently the diamonds themselves were cut into letters to spell out Stormi’s name. And Jenner seems quite proud of that fact since she captioned the video of her new Stormi bracelet with, "Diamonds cut into Stormi.”

In the video, you can see Jenner sporting the diamond bracelet on her wrist. And as the video pans over the bracelet, you can see that diamond charms spelling her daughter’s name are dangling from it.

Jenner then posted a close-up shot of Scott’s jewelry. While the rapper had a bunch of chains around his neck in the snap, it’s pretty easy to spot the one that matches Jenner’s. Of course, that particular chain includes diamonds that are cut into the letters of his daughter’s name. Jenner captioned the photo with, “I spy.”

And you definitely do spy a little something in the photo. It’s an incredible piece of jewelry, though. So, both he and Jenner are literally wearing their love for their baby girl, which is super sweet.

If you haven’t seen Jenner’s latest Snapchat posts lately, have a look at her and Scott’s new jewelry down below.

This is Jenner’s incredible bracelet:

And Scott’s diamond chain:

Jenner has been sharing quite a bit of her life on social media lately. Just yesterday, on Oct. 24, Jenner posted a photo of baby Stormi out and about at a pumpkin patch. In the photo, you can see little Stormi sitting among a bunch of pumpkins and she looks totally adorable doing it.

This Halloween will, of course, be Stormi’s first, so she’s getting to experience the fun of the autumn season for the very first time. And that must be super exciting for Jenner and Scott as parents. Anyway, here’s that photo of Stormi at the pumpkin patch:

How sweet is that! Jenner also posted a bunch of photos of the whole family during the outing. There are photos of Jenner, Scott, and Stormi together, as well as a photo of just Scott and Stormi. They all seemed to have had a great time doing all that Halloween-y stuff with little Stormi!

Here’s a look at Stormi with her dad:

And this is a shot of the whole family:

I don’t know about you, but I think they’re just the sweetest little family. They clearly have a lot of love for each other and totally love spending time together. So cute!