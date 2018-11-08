Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have just welcomed a new baby! And they announced the sweet surprise on Instagram. The couple welcomed a baby girl who was born via surrogate. And the photos of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s baby are so adorable you won’t be able to stop smiling.

While Wade, 36, has three children of his own, this is his first child with Union. And this is her very first child after a long time dealing with infertility. Needless to say, this is an exciting time for Union and Wade. Union, in particular, made that known in her Instagram post on Thursday, Nov. 8.

In the post, Union included several photos of herself, her husband, and their new baby. The photos show the happy new parents at the hospital holding their baby. And let me tell you, the photos are beyond cute!

In the caption of her post, she used the lyrics to “Lovely Day” by Billy Withers to express how she feels about her new daughter. Here’s a look at those lyrics:

When I wake up in the mornin' love / And the sunlight hurts my eyes / And there's something without warning, love / Bears heavy on my mind / Then I look at you / And the world's alright with me / Just one look at you / And I know it’s gonna be / A lovely day / A lovely day

Then Union added her own sweet message for her new daughter. “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!” Union wrote in the caption of the post.

If you haven’t seen the photos of Union and Wade’s new baby, you can check them out down below:

Wade also posted the very same thing to his Instagram, which shows just how joyous the occasion is for both of them.

Union and Wade have been married since 2014 and have reportedly been trying to have a baby together for quite some time, but they've had trouble conceiving.

According to People, Union has been quite open about her experience with infertility. She detailed it in her 2017 memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine. In the book, the 46-year-old revealed that she “had eight or nine miscarriages.”

She then went on to explain how difficult it was for her to get pregnant and all she went through to become a mom. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,” Union wrote.

It sounds like Union has been through a lot in the past few years. Luckily, she and Wade were able to find a surrogate and now they have a sweet baby girl to cuddle in their arms!