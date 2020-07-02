Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday on June 26, and while it wasn't until days later that she shared photos from her party, it was well worth the wait. Ari's special day was inspired by 2019's Midsommar film, and it was so extra in the best way. Believe me when I say the photos of Ariana Grande's Midsommar-themed birthday party will leave you with major FOMO.

Ari's BFF and photographer Alfredo Flores first shared photos from the party to Instagram, and they were a total floral dream. Grande became May Queen for the day and she nailed the look. Ari even donned a replica of the May Queen dress from the movie, and her transformation into the Midsommar character had fans flipping out.

"THE PHOTOS, THE MODEL, EVERYTHING IS PERFECT I CANTTT," one fan commented. "I wasn’t prepared for this I literally gasped," another person said," while a third said the photos were "beyond beautiful ."

Florence Pugh, who starred in Midsommar, also caught wind of the photos, and was just as excited as fans. "Happy birthday sweetheart, you can have the Mayqueen title today," she commented.

Grande herself shared some of the photos to her feed, saying, "my friends and i went with a midsommar theme because help me."

You can see all of the photos from Ari's Midsommar-themed party below.

The celebration was a low-key one due to social distancing rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus amid the pandemic, but Ari welcomed the people who mattered most.

Her crew of close family and friends included Flores, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx, and, of course, boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Her mother Joan Grande and brother Frankie were also in attendance, and even sported flower crowns of their own. The celebration was definitely different than last year's. Grande rang in her 26th birthday as 20,000 fans sang "Happy Birthday" to her during a live concert in Toronto.

Music lovers missed out on festival fashion this year with the cancellation of every major music event, but Grande brought the festival vibes anyway, clearly.