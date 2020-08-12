The Photo Prince Charles Kept From Meghan & Harry's Wedding Is So Meaningful

Royal fans swooned as Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle to meet Prince Harry at their May 2018 wedding. The picture-perfect moment was not only meaningful for Meghan — whose dad Thomas couldn't attend the wedding due to health issues — but also Prince Charles, who, apparently, holds the memory near-and-dear to his heart. The photo from Meghan and Harry's wedding that Prince Charles kept says a lot about how he feels about that big moment.

Throughout Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's new royal biography, Finding Freedom, the authors detailed many unknown stories about Meghan and Harry's experience as royals. While some were about drama that ensued for Harry and Meghan pre-and-post-wedding, others broke down the couple's relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate, among others.

When it came to an excerpt about Prince Charles' role at Meghan and Harry's wedding, the reveal was sentimental. The book first reflected on Harry's comments about asking his father to walk Meghan down the aisle, in which he previously told BBC: "I asked him, and I think he knew it was coming. He immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you.'"

Scobie and Durand then shared that Prince Charles now keeps a "framed black-and-white photo of himself escorting his daughter-in-law at his Clarence House residence."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the book, a friend of Meghan's shared how Prince Charles has had a positive impact on the former Suits actress. "[Meghan] found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better," the pal explained.

According to a source in the book, Charles is extremely fond of Meghan for many reasons. "He likes very strong, confident women," the source said. "She's bright and she's self-aware, and I can see why they've struck up a very quick friendship. Most of all, she's married to [his] beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that."

It seems Meghan and Charles have a very lovely relationship.