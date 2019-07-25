Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez, and Bella Hadid are just a few celebrities who have been accused of getting plastic surgery. Despite them all denying the accusations, either through interviews or social media, people online continue to make assumptions about their appearance simply because they may not look the same as they did before. But hey, get this — no one looks exactly the same as they did a few years ago. Whether a celebrity did or did not get work done doesn’t matter anyway, because people are free to do whatever they want, and that's why when rumors surfaced of Kate Middleton getting Botox, the Kensington Palace was reportedly quick to set the record straight and deny the rumors. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for further comment on this report, which declined to comment. The palace's reported response to rumors Kate Middleton got Botox shows that people really shouldn't believe everything they read on the internet.

So, you must be wondering, where did the Botox rumors surrounding Kate Middleton came from, anyway? According to Cosmopolitan, on June 23, British plastic surgeon Dr. Munir Somji of the Dr. Medi Spa Clinic posted a side-by-side photo of the Duchess of Cambridge on Instagram. The photo, which has since been deleted, apparently showed what Middleton's forehead looked like "before and after." According to Page Six, in the "before" photo, you could see some wrinkles on Middleton's face, but in the "after" photo, the duchess' face was free of any blemishes. Of course, the difference could have been because of makeup, but the doctor insisted that Middleton got "baby Botox," which uses a low dosage of botulinum toxin injections to minimize wrinkles.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The doctor reportedly captioned the photo with the following post:

Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox….Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position.

A spokesman for Kensington Palace reportedly denied the accusation to the New York Post (via PageSix), saying that the Dr. Medi Spa post is “categorically not true” and “in addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity."

Dr. Munir Somji has since deleted the post about Kate Middleton on Instagram.

Whether Middleton is actually a client of Dr. Medi Spa, Page Six also reports that the clinic refused to say. “We wouldn’t be able to disclose whether she is a client or not,” marketing manager Sammy Curry reportedly responded. “We have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can’t comment at all that she has come to us.”

Hmm, if the clinic supposedly isn't able to disclose any info about their high-end clients, why would a doctor of Dr. Medi Spa go on Instagram and post side-by-side photos of Kate Middleton knowing the rumors that would soon follow?

Getting Botox is no big deal, but it's certainly not Dr. Munir Somji's place to put anyone on blast for getting it on his IG — especially if it's not true, which it apparently isn't. End of story.