The CBD oil trend has made its way into our wellness and skincare routines, and now, it's starting to take over mass-market beauty products thanks to the NYX Bare With Me CBD Oil Collection. On Thursday, June 20, NYX Cosmetics took to Instagram to announce that they've dropped a skin-prep collection and that all four of the products in the collection are infused with cannabis sativa seed oil.

The hemp-derived oil is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties so naturally (pun intended), NYX developed a line of products to soothe the skin and give you clear, calm complexion before you apply your makeup.

The collection is made up of NYX's Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Brow Setter, Radiant Perfecting Primer, Lip Conditioner, and Blotting Papers — all designed to help your skin ~chill out~ before you start the makeup application.

All four of the Bare With Me products are now available on NYXCosmetics.com and Ulta.com, will hit Ulta stores and other retail partners in early July, and will become available in-store and online at Target by the end of August.

If you're interested in details about each product and what it will add to your makeup routine, then read on for a breakdown of each of these CBD-infused products.

NYX BARE WITH ME CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL RADIANT PERFECTING PRIMER

Bare With Me Perfecting Primer $15 | NYX Buy Now

Blur out any unwanted skin imperfections with NYX's Bare With Me Perfecting Primer which is infused with CBD to calm the skin and micropearls to give the skin a radiant glow.

BARE WITH ME CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL BROW SETTER

Bare With Me Brow Setter $7 | NYX Buy Now

Condition, prime, and keep your brows in place — and basically make them chill out with NYX's new Bare With Me Brow Setter. The best part? The brow glue will only set you back $7, which is a small price to pay for controlled brows.

BARE WITH ME CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL LIP CONDITIONER

Bare With Me Lip Conditioner $7 | NYX Buy Now

NYX's Bare With Me Lip Conditioner does exactly what the name suggests — conditions your lips. Thanks to the CBD, it hydrates and soothes, but it also gives your pout a clear shine. It can be used by itself for a glossy finish, or before you apply your lipstick to condition and nourish your lips.

BARE WITH ME CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL BLOTTING PAPER

Bare With Me Blotting Papers $6 | NYX Buy Now

NYX's New Bare With Me Blotting Papers can be used before you apply your foundation to remove excess oil for a smooth base, or throughout the day for a clear matte look. What's more is that the pack of 50 sheets will only cost you $6, which is pretty reasonable price if it means your skin will remain clear and smooth all day long.

While other CBD-oil infused beauty products can tend to a bit pricier, NYX is making the coveted oil more affordable so you can get your CBD fix for less than $15. So if you've been waiting to get in on the trend, then now is your chance with NYX's new Bare With Me collection.