If you're a chocolate lover who lives or works in New York, you're in for quite the treat. In February 2019, Belgian chocolate company Godiva will open a brand new store in New York City, so get your sweet tooth and stomach ready. Plus, NYC's new Godiva chocolate cafe is opening just in time for Valentine's Day and will feature a 2019 V-day gift collection, so if you didn't already have plans for the romantic holiday, now you do!

Next month, Godiva will release a menu with premium items at a brand-new concept store at Penn Station in Manhattan, according to a press release shared with Elite Daily. The menu will include sweet treats like Oatmeal with Dark Chocolate & Almond Slivers, savory bites, grab-and-go goodies like muffins and cookies, and specialty beverages like the Godiva Mocha. Most importantly, the Chocolatier will debut the Croiffle, a freshly-made buttery croissant pressed into a hot waffle that will be available in both sweet and savory flavors. For the sweet toothers, Godiva will offer the Dark Chocolate Croiffle and Milk Chocolate Croiffle at $5.95 each. People who prefer a savory snack have four options: the Three Cheese Croiffle, the Ham & Swiss Croiffle, the Bacon, Egg & Gouda Croiffle, and the Sausage, Egg & Gruyere Croiffle.

Here's a photo of the sweet Croiffle in all its glory. Nothing says romance like chocolate and carbohydrates, after all.

Courtesy Godiva

And here's a picture of a savory one, in case you're not already drooling:

Courtesy Godiva

Of course, no Belgian chocolate company menu would be complete without Belgian waffles. The Godiva cafe in New York will also offer full-sized authentic Belgian Waffles with or without chocolate drizzle, and also offer a smaller version of the classic treat served plain or coated with cinnamon sugar.

Courtesy Godiva

Valentine's Day is just about a month away and if you don't have time to take your special someone to the Penn Station Godiva Cafe, you can still buy a sweet, chocolatey treat as the perfect V-day gift. Godiva's Valentine's Day collection includes classics like the Valentine's Day Heart Tin that comes with a mix of dark chocolate and milk chocolate truffles and the Valentine's Day Heart Chocolate Gift Box featuring milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate pieces. You can also find some unique gifts like the Cupcake Inspired Chocolate Box with nine cupcake-themed pieces and the Plush Teddy Bear that comes with six G-cube truffles and an adorable polka-dot bow tie. If you're buying Valentine's Day chocolates for a particularly picky eater, the Godiva website provides customers with information about what kinds of chocolates are inside each box so no one has to guess how the pieces taste based on how they look.

Courtesy Godiva

For the more beverage inclined, the new Godiva Cafe will have plenty of options too. From three different kinds of Godiva affogatos made with espresso, soft serve, and whipped cream, to Godiva Mochas topped with a dark chocolate square, to a simple iced latte made with Godiva's signature blend espresso, there's something for everyone.

After the grand opening of Godiva's Penn Station store, fans can also look forward to a second location opening at 560 Lexington Ave in Spring 2019. Here's to more chocolate, Belgian waffles, and falling in love with Croiffles in 2019!