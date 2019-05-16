Beach days are tiring, which means it's always nice to pack a refreshing pick-me-up in your bag. When coffee's out of the question, Red Bull's an option — and the new Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze flavor is here for your cooler. The brand new flavor — which boasts notes of fruit and pineapple — sounds like a piña colada in a can. Plus, its new turquoise aesthetic will remind you of glistening ocean waves, making it ideal for your summertime beach trips. If you want to give this tropical treat a try, I'll tell you a little bit more about it.

Red Bull officially announced its new Summer Edition Beach Breeze cans on Thursday, May 16 — and they're called "Summer Edition" for a reason. According to the company's press release, the new flavor will only be available through Labor Day (Sept. 2), which means you have a majority of summer 2019 to give it at try. With that being said, head to your local Red Bull pickup spot and grab a Beach Breeze can. The summery selection is currently available nationwide, per the brand. You can choose an 8.4-ounce single-serve can or a 12-ounce single-serve can, so take your pick and drink up.

Courtesy of Red Bull

Now, let's talk about its flavor (because the name "Beach Breeze" can mean anything, right?). As I previously mentioned, the summertime sip features notes of both fruit and coconuts. More specifically, it starts with "tropical fruit" flavors and ends with a "warm coconut finish," per the release. I don't know about you, but I'm getting major piña colada vibes. For reference, piña coladas typical include both pineapple (a tropical fruit) and coconut flavors, which is why I'm relating the two. I don't know about you, but I'm getting thirsty just thinking about it.

What makes the Summer Edition Beach Breeze even more desirable for those warm beach days is its can color. Instead of the original design that features shades of navy blue, silver, and red, the Beach Breeze cans are bright turquoise and reminiscent of a tropical ocean horizon. They still feature the brand's iconic bull — but instead of dueling at the center of the design, it's pictured leaping above the drink's logo (which is also in a different spot). On the can, the words "Red Bull" are placed vertically underneath the selection's name, which reads "THE SUMMER EDITION" in silver writing.

In all, the beach-inspired cans are beautiful, bold, and perfect for those warm-weather Instagram posts.

Courtesy of Red Bull

So, why would you choose a Red Bull Summer Edition Beach Breeze over your go-to cold brew? Well, there are a few reasons. First, you can throw your Red Bull into your beach bag without worrying about total spillage. Second, a 12-ounce can of Red Bull has a similar amount of caffeine as a coffee cup that's comparable in size, per the brand. For reference, there's 114 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can of Red Bull, according to the company.

With that being said, pace yourself (even if the Summer Edition Beach Breeze does taste like a piña colada).