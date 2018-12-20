The New 'Men In Black International' Trailer Is Here To Rock Your Freakin' World

It may be chilly outside, but you can already start daydreaming of warmer weather thanks to the trailer release of one of Summer 2019's most anticipated flicks. The new Men in Black International trailer is here, and based on these clips, I think I now need a summer countdown calendar for Christmas. How is it not even 2019 yet?

ICYMI, the new action film marks the first time that the popular Men in Black franchise will not feature long-running stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. As members of the secret organization Men in Black, Smith and Jones' characters protected the earth from otherworldly enemies, but in June 2019's Men in Black International, Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite to play Agents H and M. Clearly, even if you haven't watched any of the previous Men in Black films, the upcoming addition seems destined for Marvel fans to devour.

Hitting the internet on Dec. 20, the film's first trailer sets up the premise of exploring MIB's ventures outside of New York. As Agent M, Thompson has tracked down a familiar face from Men in Black 3, Agent O (Emma Thompson), to join the MIB organization. M comes across as a determined rookie in the London branch while H is a bit more relaxed in his everyday approach to his job. But when the organization is compromised and every global citizen is threatened, H and M must team together to seemingly defeat a band of intergalactic villains working with a MIB betrayer.

In addition to Hemsworth and both Thompsons, the MIB International cast includes Liam Neeson as the head of the company's UK branch, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall. IMDb's official synopsis of the film reads as following:

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Prior to shooting the film, Hemsworth spoke to Digital Spy about adding to the Men in Black franchise, saying:

We're basically trying to put a lot of humor in to it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big, big shoes to fill, so we're working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun. They're trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well.

Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray helms MIB International, and his production team even includes Steven Spielberg. If co-stars with professional history wasn't enough of a recipe for success, Spielberg overseeing the project is an even bigger blessing. While cameos from Smith and Jones seem to be out of the picture, you can catch a nod to their agent characters when the trailer shows a portrait of K and J in battle during Men in Black.

Sony

We'll have to wait and see if surprise appearances from Smith and Jones are hidden within the finished product, but here's to a trailer that already has us imagining summer vacation. Men in Black International is in theaters on Friday, June 14, 2019.