It was September of 2018 when Netflix began to cancel the ongoing partnership with Disney's Marvel TV. It started off innocuous enough with the cancelation of Iron Fist, the weakest of all the series. But by the end of November, with the cancelation of the original Daredevil series that started it all, the writing was on the wall. But that doesn't mean the final seasons are going out with a whimper. The new Jessica Jones Season 3 teaser introduces a new villain, and he looks terrifying.

Though Marvel TV never planned for Jessica Jones Season 3 to be the close out of the interconnected small-screen superhero world, it seems fortunate that this is how things worked out. Like Daredevil, the series was consistently praised by critics, even when it had parts that dragged, both for Krysten Ritter's performance in the title role, as well as her co-stars David Tennant and Janet McTeer. Moreover, Season 3 was always conceived as an ending of sorts to a trilogy, with showrunner Melissa Rosenberg having planned to exit the series after this season long before filming began.

And from the looks of the trailer, Jessica Jones will not be quietly going off into that good night. As the tagline released with the trailer puts it:

Sometimes not even ‘heroes’ can save themselves.

That being said, this angle makes a lot of sense considering how the end of Jessica Jones Season 2 played out. After a disastrous choice to try and go on the run with her mother, Alisa Jones, Jessica was forced to watch her die instead. Alisa was killed by Trish, Jessica's longtime best friend and adopted sister.

Trish did the right thing. Alisa was insane, and if the cops found Jessica with Alisa's body, looking like Jessica did the deed, Jessica would almost certainly not be charged as an accessory or an accomplice. On one level, Jessica knew it too. However, she couldn't get over her mother's death, or Trish pulling the trigger, at least not right away. The season ended with the two broken up, even as Trish discovered her own cat-like superpowers starting to come to the fore.

Trish wasn't the only one Jessica had pushed away by season's end. After treating Malcolm like crap for two seasons, despite his loyalty, he decided he'd had enough, and went to work for Jessica's competition, Cheng, while stealing her best client, Jeri Hogarth, in the process.

Naturally, Season 3 will be about Jessica finally breaking down the walls that she's thrown up against her two best friends, and a getting of the gang back together. But can it last?

The synopsis suggests maybe not:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Jessica Jones Season 3 will consist of 13 episodes, all of which arrive on Netflix on Friday, June 14, 2019.