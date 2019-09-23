The New 'Frozen 2' Trailer Will Give You Chills, Literally

If it's the first day of autumn, then it's time for the chillier weather to blow in. It's time for cozy knits and falling leaves, and a small snowman running around telling people that acts of love thaw a frozen heart. Wait, what? Yes, that's right, if it's the beginning of fall, that means it's time for another trip to Arendelle, and another look at Elsa and Anna and their newest adventure. The new Frozen 2 trailer gives fans their first look at the plot of the film. More importantly, it gives everyone a look at the world outside Elsa's kingdom.

The first two trailers for Frozen 2 were loathe to give the plot of the new film away. Instead, these clips relied on mysterious scenes of Elsa attempting to freeze the ocean, only to fail, over and over. Other than a few hints of a new character who may or may not be able to control the autumn leaves like Elsa can control the snow and ice, fans have had precious little to go on.

But this new trailer finally lets viewers see what exactly spurs Elsa and Anna to take a journey to a new land. It also gives fans a glimpse at why exactly Elsa is so obsessed with freezing the seas.

Check out the new trailer:

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Fans will not be surprised to learn there is a kingdom outside of Arendelle, as the world is always bigger than one thinks. But an autumn-bound world, protected by fog, where no one can get in or out is probably not something anyone saw coming. But then again, the residents of this new kingdom didn't see Elsa and Anna's arrival coming either, so it's a fair trade.

The journey begins when Elsa starts hearing voices, telling her to head out and find this kingdom. She doesn't go alone because Anna isn't about to let her walk into danger by herself. (I assume Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven come along for loyalty and comic relief reasons.)

But this new kingdom Team Elsa discovers may be more dangerous than they realize. After all, as Elsa and Anna's father would tell them this kingdom was shrouded by fog for a reason, not just to keep the outside world from getting in, but to keep whatever was inside this kingdom from getting out.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

As for what is calling Elsa, and what dangers lay in this shrouded kingdom, fans will have to wait for the film to arrive to find out. But the synopsis suggests this mystery is all tied together with Elsa's abilities.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters just in time for the holiday season. The movie premieres on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.