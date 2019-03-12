Much of my childhood revolved around me sitting on my blue inflatable couch, flipping through pages of the new dELiA*s catalogue, tearing out pages of outfit inspiration and taping them on my wall as a way of manifesting a cool-girl wardrobe. I went to private school and wore a uniform until senior year, so there was a lot in the catalogue that I yearned for. But last year, when the first Dolls Kill x Delia's Collection dropped, I felt like I was back in my childhood room at my parents' house, flipping (or shall I say "clicking") through a catalogue packed with pretty babydoll dresses, adorable mini backpacks, chunky boots, cute crop tops, and denim flares, all of which fed both my tweenage and adult souls alike.

Now, the nostalgia-inducing duo is back with an encore collection just as cute and equally affordable (everything is under $100). But this time around, the size range is much more inclusive. I'm not sure why but the items were only available in sizes XS to XL the first time it launched, but their second collection is available from sizes XS to 3X, because everybody should have the right to revive the best of '90s fashion! Scroll down for some of the items I'm adding to my big-girl closet.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill LIL LOONEY BABY TEE $25 Dolls Koll See on Dolls Kill

You can't channel the '90s without some retro-inspired Delia's merch.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill AT HEAVEN'S DOOR MESH TOP $20 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

The cloud print, the sheer fabric, the ruffled hem — it's all taking me back.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill TEEN CRAFT OXFORD SHOES $78 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

I swear I had these shoes in middle school! Because I wore a uniform, I was required to wear a pair of black, leather shoes. These were the only thing about my uniform that made me happy.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill HAPPY HOUR MESH TOP $22 Dolls Kil See On Dolls Kill

You can't tell me you didn't own a smiley-face print top in the '90s. Everyone owned a smiley-face print top in the '90s, right? Well, if you didn't, now you will.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill MY HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEART POLO DRESS $40 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

I mean, the zip-front collar, the stripes, and the Delia's patch? I can't. Describe a more darling polo dress — I'll wait.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill PLZ NO SCRUBZ VELVET TUBE TOP $29 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

This was the top I wanted in middle school, but my mom would never let me wear it. Well guess what, mom? I'm buying it now.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill FORGET ME NOT COLLARED TOP $30 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

This two-piece floral print skirt and zip-front top is the cutest thing I've seen all day, and they'll help you get in on the matching two-piece trend so easily.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill BEST ONE HIT WONDER HALTER TOP $28 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

Another item straight out of my middle-school wardrobe: the ribbed, keyhole-front halter top in a stripe print.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill LOSING CONTROL MINI BACKPACK $38 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

You can't revive the best of the '90s without rocking a baby backpack, especially one with the Delia's logo on it.

dELiA*s by Dolls Kill MY DEAR DIARY PLAID PANTS $58 Dolls Kill See On Dolls Kill

Considering how big of a moment stripes and checks are having right now, I can say with confident that Cher Horowitz would be so jealous of this outfit.

Whether you spent your adolescent angsty years in the midst of the '90s or not, there's no denying the best fashion of the decade is trending again. And the best part is, the Dolls Kill Delia's Collection is already available for purchase on dollskill.com. So you don't have to wait another 20 years before you can rock a tiny backpack, a sheer top, plaid pants, and some leather oxfords. Just do yourself a favor and add these to your cart STAT, because I'm about to stock up on everything!