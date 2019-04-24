As a frequent traveler myself, I can say with absolute certainty that Instagrammable-ness is a huge factor when it comes to planning which destinations I want to visit next. Whether it's the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Maldives, the breathtaking architecture in India, the stunning beaches of Puerto Rico, or the beautiful woods of Portland, I love letting my affinity for Instagrammable places guide my wanderlust. Lucky for me and other Instagram-fueled travelers out there, the most Instagrammable places in Europe for 2019 have been revealed, thanks to Big 7 Travel.

The travel site looked at Instagram hashtags for each country and its major cities, they polled their online audience, and had a panel of travel experts cast votes to compile their final list, which includes a combination of cities, districts, and entire countries in Europe. Those three components of the judging made up 30 percent each of the tally, and the last 10 percent was the "visual overview" of the destination.

According to Big 7 Travel, the judges critiqued each destination by different aspects of its Instagrammable-ness. A combination of natural and man-made spots, food and drink spots, and the "abundance" and "originality" of each of those places all played into what became their top 50 most Instagrammable places in Europe for 2019.

So if you're hoping to plan a European getaway in the near future, you should definitely peep this list to get some serious Instagram travel #inspo.

So, which destination snagged the top spot?

Drumroll, please... According to Big 7 Travel, the most Instagrammable place in Europe is Dubrovnik, Croatia. If you're a major Game Of Thrones fan, according to King's Landing Dubrovnik, this beautiful city is the main spot where the King's Landing scenes were filmed in the show. As someone who has been to Croatia myself, I can safely say that I agree with this destination coming in first place.

Dubrovnik's coast has incredible views of the Adriatic Sea, and the Old City has been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is home to picturesque terra-cotta rooftop tiles, charming cobblestone streets, and all the fresh seafood your heart desires, so it should definitely be added to your European travel bucket list if it isn't already.

What other destinations made it into the top 10?

Within the top 10, two entire countries made the list — Iceland and Malta coming in at numbers two and seven, respectively — and the rest comprise of cities and regions. The Scottish Highlands, known for Ben Nevis (which is the tallest mountain in the U.K., according to Visit Scotland), took third place. The iconic city of Budapest, Hungary took fourth, while the Cotswolds in England placed fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are Kerry, Ireland; Côte d'Azur, France; Kiev, Ukraine; and Vienna, Austria at numbers six, eight, nine, and 10, respectively.

Though each of the destinations are vastly different in their Instagrammable qualities, one thing is for sure: There is no shortage of picturesque spots in any of them. The adorable cottages in the Cotswolds in England literally look like they were taken straight out of a storybook, and the Côte d'Azur, or the French Riviera has some of the most stunning beaches ever.

What other destinations are included in the list?

The rest of Big 7's top 50 list includes popular cities like Paris, Rome, and Mykonos, as well as lesser-known — and highly-underrated — spots like Vilnius, Lithuania and Tallinn, Estonia. Overall, the list is really well-rounded and gives jet-setters a huge set of places to add to their bucket list to fit any of their wanderlusting needs, from beaches and cliffs, to old cities and historical churches.

I don't know about you, but the more I stare at this list, the more I'm feeling the urge to book a plane ticket ASAP. I'll definitely be using it as inspiration for many of my European trips to come.