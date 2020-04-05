Ah, leggings. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, there’s no denying that they've absolutely revolutionized the idea of what “comfortable clothing" means today. That said, when it comes to comfort, not all leggings are created equal, as anyone who’s worn a pair with a too-tight waistband or odd fit will tell you. In fact, finding the most comfortable leggings out there requires some serious research, and, more than likely, quite a bit of trial and error. To save yourself the hassle, simply stick with the comfy finds featured in this roundup, just ahead.

These seven top-quality picks are based on tons of research, recommendations from our editors, and pages upon pages of Amazon reviews, so you can be confident that they’re among the most comfortable pairs of leggings you can buy right now. Factors like fabric, quality, and fit all play a part in making some leggings more comfortable than others, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that all comfortable leggings have to look the same. Some of these leggings lean more to the athleisure side of the spectrum, while others are so polished, you may even be able to get away with wearing them to work. All of the leggings featured here do have at least one thing in common, though: they’re basically guaranteed to become your new favorites.

From jeggings that look like real jeans to Nordic-chic long Johns, scroll on to shop seven of the most comfortable pairs of leggings you can buy right now.

1. A Genius Pair Of "Build Your Own" Leggings Core 10 'Build Your Own' Crop Legging $25 | Amazon See on Amazon These Core 10 cropped leggings allow you to choose from two different waist styles — high and medium — making it easy to find your perfect fit. They're made of a substantial, moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, which means they'll keep their shape all day long, and will never become see-through when you're practicing your downward dog. Other highlights include a phone-sized side pocket, mesh panels on the back for added breathability, and discreet reflective accents for staying visible while running in the dark. There's even another pocket in the back for smaller items, like your keys or cash. What more could you want? Elite Daily editor Amy Biggart, for one, is a huge fan. "They have pockets perfect for slipping your phone into, and I love the drawstring to help customize the fit," she said. "I own five pairs, and can't stop buying them!" Available sizes: XS-3X

2. These Office-Friendly Leggings That Come In Several Chic Prints Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Wish you could live in leggings, even at work? Then add this best-selling pair to your cart, pronto. The stretchy ponte fabric with which they're made is more substantial than most knit leggings, giving them the sleek, polished look of "real" pants (but don't worry — they're still every bit as comfortable as your old favorites.) Ponte knit is thick, but it's also super soft — and these leggings are sold in several office-friendly prints, like twill and herringbone. "For $20, I got the nicest pair of leggings I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

3. A Stylish Pair Of Thermal Leggings Made Of 100% Merino Wool Kari Traa Rose Base Layer Thermal Pants $60 | Amazon See on Amazon These warm, high-quality leggings are the definition of cozy-chic. Designed by hip Scandinavian sportswear brand Kari Traa (Traa herself is an Olympic-winning Norwegian skier), they're made of 100% merino wool and come in nine different stylish wintry prints. They make the ideal base layer for cold-weather activities like skiing or hiking, but they're so cute and comfy, you'll probably wind up wearing them indoors, too. Available sizes: S-XL

4. Fleece-Lined Leggings Sold In Over 20 Colors 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Because they're lined with fleece, these leggings are super soft and cozy. But, unlike many warmer leggings, these don't look bulky and won't lose their smooth shape. As an added bonus, they even have a pocket big enough for a small wallet or iPhone. One tip, though: the brand recommends ordering a size up, due to their thicker feel. Fans include Elite Daily editor Lindsay Kirkman, who said, "They have the coziness of a fleece lining without the restriction or feeling of being too thick." Choose from over 20 colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

5. An Investment-Worthy Pair Of The Perfect Black Leggings commando Perfect Control Leggings $72 | Amazon See on Amazon Commando's compression jersey fabric gives these luxurious leggings a super sleek look, making them not only practical enough for the gym, but stylish enough for wearing out, too. Unlike many other compression leggings, these don't feel overly tight or thick, and they have a flat, wide waistband that won't dig into your skin. Reviewers say they're worth splurging on, because they're high-quality, incredibly comfortable, and hold up for years. "Easily the best leggings i have ever owned," one person wrote. "The price is worth it, as they last forever." Available sizes: XS-3X

6. These Best-Selling Pants That Look Like Jeans, But Feel Like Leggings Amazon Essentials Skinny Pull-On Jegging $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're reading this, you probably love comfortable leggings. And if you love comfortable leggings, odds are you'll love these comfortable jeggings, too. In more than 1,000 perfect five-star Amazon reviews, customers said that they're unbelievably comfortable, fit like a dream, and — crucially — actually look like real denim jeans. Designed with a comfy pull-on waist, real back pockets, and a sleek, skinny leg, they're available in a wide range of stylish colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL