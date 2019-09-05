The most ridiculous reality show of the 21st century, The Masked Singer, returns to Fox at the end of September. The first season was a smash hit back in January of 2019, which means that this hotly anticipated season will have everybody fighting to get involved. While some will don costumes and attempt to sing for votes, others are heading to crowd the judge's table, and voice their opinions of who is behind the masks. The brand new The Masked Singer Season 2 judges that will be joining the panel promise the insanity is only going to get wilder.

The judges' table is already a crowded house, with four celebrity panelists opining weekly (and weakly) as to whom the contestants are. There's Robin Thicke, who at least has some musical credibility, though with this move to TV, he's following in his father's footsteps. (The late Alan Thicke was known for his TV work more than his music.) There's former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who also left the music industry for TV after becoming a judge on The X-Factor. There's Jenny McCarthy, of MTV's Singled Out. And there's Ken Jeong, who is a bonafide comedian.

So who is joining the table of celebrities to guess wrong in front of America about who is behind the mask? It turns out the answer is several people.

The Masked Singer on YouTube

Fresh off his turn as a guest judge for The Masked Singer Season 1, Joel McHale will return to this band of puzzled judges for Season 2. But he's not the only one.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the first puppet celebrity has been of the 21st century, will also be barking up a storm at the table. Plus, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will also swing by at some point this season.

And Season 1 winner T-Pain will also be back this season. Though he may be there to give a few pointers, having been behind the mask himself once upon a time.

But who are these contestants who are trying to win America's hearts while the judges fail to guess who they are? The good news is The Masked Singer has released a clip of this season's Thingamajig drive a judge to tears with Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow." (There's also a shorter clip of the Butterfly belting "Bang Bang" as well.)

The Masked Singer on YouTube

The Masked Singer Season 2 doesn't officially start until Sept. 25. But there's good news for fans who can't wait that long. Fox will be airing a The Masked Singer Super Sneak Peek TV special 10 days before that, on Sept. 15. The hour-long extravaganza will feature host Nick Cannon reflecting on the show's phenomenon status, along with panelists McCarthy, Jeong, Scherzinger, and Thicke. There will also be a performance by T-Pain. But most importantly, viewers will also get their first good looks at this season's full lineup of characters. Plus there will be some pre-show clues to who they are.

The Masked Singer Super Sneak Peek airs Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET. The Masked Singer Season 2 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.