Disney's latest live-action remake The Lion King will follow in the footsteps of similar projects by combining its original film's magic with creative attempts to highlight the new cast's talents. In addition to producing different versions of the original Lion King music, this includes new songs organized by Beyoncé, who produced an album demonstrating the themes of the beloved story. The artist dropped her own single from the album on July 9, sending fans into a flurry, and the lyrics to Beyoncé's "Spirit" in The Lion King are particularly powerful.

Voicing Nala in the upcoming Lion King remake, Beyoncé broke her typical streak of elusiveness when Disney announced on July 9 that the star would curate and produce the album The Lion King: The Gift. On Instagram, Disney Studios described the project as "a new album of songs featuring global recording artists and steeped in the sounds of Africa." The news shortly preceded the release of Beyoncé's single "Spirit," which will appear on both The Lion King: The Gift and The Lion King film soundtrack.

Both albums are officially out on July 19, but "Spirit" is definitely powerful enough to fuel even more excitement for these releases. According to a statement, incorporating musical tones reminiscent of the original 1994 animated film were only the first steps in the making of these songs, as Beyoncé said, "This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat."

Beyoncé's new song emphasizes finding empowerment in dark times, a message anyone could relate to regardless of their love for The Lion King. The "Spirit" lyrics open with a call to nature, personifying wind as a force beckoning to someone. The song reads:

Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talkin' / Yeah, yeah, for the very first time / With a melody that pulls you towards it / Paintin' pictures of paradise / Sayin' rise up / To the light in the sky, yeah / Watch the light lift your heart up / Burn your flame through the night, woah

As the song continues, its powerful message becomes even clearer. Beyoncé sings:

Yeah, yeah, and the water's crashin' / Trying to keep your head up high / While you're trembling, that's when the magic happens / And the stars gather by, by your side ... Spirit, watch the heavens open / Yeah / Spirit, can you hear it callin'? ... Your destiny is comin' close / Stand up and fight / So go into that far off land / And be one with the great I Am, I Am

Beyoncé and Lion King co-star Donald Glover already broke the internet when a recent ad for the film featured their performance of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," but as she tends to do, Beyoncé has already upped that duet with "Spirit." Excuse me while I blast it in the lead-up to even more Lion King music, which is hopefully just as inspirational as "Spirit."

The Lion King is in theaters on July 19.