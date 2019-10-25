The 'Lizzie Mcguire' Reboot Cast Includes Some VERY Familiar Faces

As soon as the Lizzie McGuire reboot series on Disney+ was announced, fans all had one major question: How much of the original cast will be included? Lizzie McGuire herself, Hilary Duff, is definitely coming back to play the titular role. But now fans have just gotten word that even more of the original cast will be joining in. The Lizzie McGuire reboot cast includes all of Lizzie's family, so the new show will look pretty familiar to longtime fans.

Disney+ announced on Thursday that Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas would all reprise their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire. The McGuires reunited for a table read of the pilot episode and graced fans with the most adorable family photo. Duff is all smiles in the picture, so it's clear that she's happy to reunited with her Lizzie McGuire cast.

"Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert and Jake," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement. "The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can't wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie."

Duff posted the McGuire family photo on Instagram and wrote, "we are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin' this." It's so adorable to imagine all the sweet family moments that'll be happening in that living room set soon.

In the original Lizzie McGuire series, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004, the McGuires' home is a major set piece since Lizzie is a tween who lives with her parents. But the reboot takes place years later, with Lizzie as a 30-year-old adult. So it'll be interesting to see how Lizzie's family and her family's home factor into the reboot. The official synopsis reads:

The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

There's no word yet on if any other original cast members will also be joining the reboot. In the original series, Lizzie spent more of her time with her besties Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Miranda (LaLaine), so it would probably make a lot of fans happy to see them come back. The original series creator Terri Minksy is helming the reboot as the showrunner, which is a good sign that the show will have the same voice as its early-2000s predecessor. Hopefully even more of the original cast will be joining, too. After all, that would truly be "what dreams are made of."