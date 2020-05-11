It's been close to 20 years since Lizzie McGuire first graced fans' screens, and in that time, Hilary Duff has always made her love of the show known. In celebration of the 19th anniversary of the memorable "Between a Rock and a Bra Place" episode, the group got together for the reunion viewers never knew the needed. What can I say? The Lizzie McGuire cast's virtual table read is what dreams are made of.

Duff and the rest of the original cast, including faves like Gordo (Adam Lamberg), Miranda (Lalaine), and popular girl fans loved to hate, Kate (Ashlie Brillault), came together to reenact the 12th episode of Lizzie McGuire, "Between a Rock and a Bra Place." The episode centered around Lizzie and Miranda deciding they want to start wearing bras — something every tween watching could painfully relate to.

The two didn't want to tell Lizzie's mom, Jo (Hallie Todd), so they asked her to take them shopping for "school supplies." Once Jo learned the truth, however, she unintentionally embarrassed them, and Lizzie yelled at her (again, #relatable). After learning some important coming-of-age lessons (like, be nice to your mom, and finding a bra that fits is tricky at any age), they apologized and asked for Jo's help.

In addition to the bra-related drama, Lizzie's brother, Matt (Jake Thomas) enlisted his dad, Sam (Robert Carradine), and Gordo's help to win a contest to become Jet Li's sidekick.

"Between a Rock and a Bra Place" first aired on May 11, 2001, and in honor of the anniversary of the episode that shaped adolescents everywhere, the cast brought the characters back for what may be the most iconic table read of all time.

Hearing the familiar voices and seeing the well-loved faces (just 20-ish years older, of course) had fans completely shook.

After the cast finished the reading (and singing the theme song), they chatted about the making of the episode, and Duff discussed playing such a pivotal role in so many girls' development.

"I don't think it was until after the episodes aired and I got a little older, that I really appreciate[ed] the writers. You guys created such a span of relatability with the young girls ... it was so touching to so many people on different levels, and I don't think it was until later that I really appreciated that about the show."

Though the reunion was a perfect celebration of the episode's anniversary, it also served as a way for the cast to increase awareness of, and help raise money for, various charity organizations, including Frontline Responders, No Kid Hungry, Baby2Baby, Support + Feed, and the L.A. and New York food banks.

The reboot of Lizzie McGuire for Disney+ is still in limbo, but while fans wait to find out about the future of Lizzie, revisiting her past is a picture-perfect plan.