If you're anything like me, you have an overflowing medicine cabinet full of almost-empty face creams, old bottles of face wash, and a selection of products you don't really like, but refuse to throw out. I get it! My beauty-hoarder tendencies get in the way of living that Kon-Mari life, too. But there's nothing like stocking up on brand-new beauty buys to get you in the mood to clear out your space and make room for more. And thanks to the annual Kiehl's Friends and Family Sale 2019, you can rebuild your stash without breaking the bank.

The Friends and Family sale gives Kiehl's fans everywhere the chance to score major deals on all their favorite products. Here's what you get when you shop the brand's website during their super popular annual sale: When you shop at Kiehl’s retail stores and on Kiehls.com from April 23 to April 29, you'll receive 20 percent off your entire purchase. Literally everything from serums to eye creams and bath products to shampoo is 20 percent off. And if you spend $125 (let's be honest, you know you will!), you'll snag a free Kiehl's travel bag. Just use the code FRIENDS if you're shopping online.

Not sure where to begin shopping? Scroll down for some of the newest Kiehl's launches you'll want to snag STAT.

A Summer-Ready Water Cream

Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream $48 Kiehl's Buy Now

It's about to get hot out, so I suggest you swap out that thick face cream for a lightweight moisturizer. This weightless water-based cream is infused with calendula flower extract and hundreds of micronized calendula petals. I mean, how's that for summer in a jar? Your skin will look dewy AF and bright all season long.

A Cannabis-Infused Face Oil

Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate $49 Kiehl's Buy Now

This cocktail of hemp-derived cannabis sativa seed oil and green oregano oil calms stressed skin, reduces redness, and hydrates skin without clogging pores. How's that for an appropriate addition to your medicine cabinet?

A Super Potent Eye Cream

Youth Dose Eye Treatment $39 Kiehl's Buy Now

Consider this the muscle of all eye creams. The potent pro-retinol formula keeps the eyes looking young, while vitamin C and grape seed extract help brighten and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles over time.

A Face Mask Four-Pack

Must-Have Mini Masks $32 Kiehl's Buy Now

A true beauty junkie loves options. This four-pack of mini must-have masks includes everything you need for a healthy looking glow. Here are all the masks you'll get to try in this set: Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask, Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Firming Mask, and Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask.

A Beach-Friendly Lip Oil

Love Oil For Lips $19 Kiehl's Buy Now

Now that summer is on the horizon, you're going to need a hydrating lip oil that leaves lips with a natural-looking glow. This one is packed with coconut oil, moringa oil, and acerola cherry (a tropical fruit rich in vitamin C), so your lips stay moisturized on and off the beach.

So go ahead, add these to your cart, clear some space in your stash, and get ready to save some serious cash.