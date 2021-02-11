If you ever doubted that a ritual-based skincare routine can tap into your soul, Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare is here to prove you wrong. The singer's lifestyle beauty brand, which debuted toward the tail-end of 2020, is launching in Ulta Beauty on Feb. 18. To celebrate, Keys and Ulta Beauty are hosting an immersive, online experience via a virtual lounge event for fans. With music, familiar faces, and talk of what it takes to have a healthy soul, the virtual lounge is a can't-miss event. It's happening on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. EST, and you (yes, you!) can register for a spot here.

Keys Soulcare prioritizes a holistic approach to self-care. Rather than starting and stopping at what you put on your face, Keys has positioned her brand as one to help you create and stick to rituals throughout your day, allowing you time to really connect with yourself. "I want to feel fulfilled. I want to feel purposeful," Keys previously told Elite Daily in December 2020. "I want to feel like there's a reason behind what I'm doing, and I like it when those things nurture me on a different level, as opposed to being only physical." By focusing on body, spirit, mind, and connection, Keys Soulcare is about so much more than just keeping your skin healthy. But, you don't have to take my word for it. The musician plans on discussing these areas in depth during her virtual lounge.

Keys isn't celebrating this impressive move for Keys Soulcare on her own, of course. At her free, virtual lounge, beauty powerhouses Tracee Ellis Ross, creator of Pattern Beauty, and Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Ouai haircare will join her, among others. The special guests will engage in uplifting conversation about empowerment, joy, and, of course, skincare. Alongside that discussion, Keys will also bless fans with a performance. Really, what else could you ask for?

The first few Keys Soulcare drops have not only included a variety of high-performance skincare offerings (think: a cleanser, a comforting balm, an exfoliating powder, and a face cream) but also relaxing, ritual-focused items, like a candle and a crystal facial roller. Keys Soulcare has even devised rituals for you. For example, there's the Radiance Ritual ($110, Keys Soulcare) to up your natural glow, or the Harmony Ritual ($108, Keys Soulcare) to help both you and your skin find balance. Keys Soulcare is already available on the brand's website, but it will drop on Ulta Beauty's website and in Ulta Beauty stores come Feb. 18.