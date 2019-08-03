Remember when you thought that the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was its wildest one yet? Well, that may have been the case before E! dropped the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 17 trailer, which promises to bring more Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama, shady comments, and yes, even a prison scare to fans' TV screens. In a new promo video, which was released by E! News on Friday, Aug. 2, Scott Disick tells the family that he might have to spend some time behind bars in the near future — and the revelation will leave you shook.

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashian clan since the beginning, it's easy to see that Disick, aka the Lord, has come a long way from the person he used to be when he was dating Kourtney Kardashian. With his house-flipping show Flip It Like Disick set to make its official debut on Sunday, Aug. 4, the TV personality reflected on his personal and professional transformation and getting out of the "bad place" he was in during an Aug. 2 interview with E! News.

"I think definitely years ago there was things that I would never in a million years want my children to see or hear about," he told the publication. "But the truth of the matter is now I've gotten to a place where I think that I will tell them all these stories."

However, it looks like Disick's past could be coming back to haunt him and even sending him to prison, according to the latest promo video for Season 17 of KUWTK.

During the clip, fans can see Kim and Kourtney Kardashian freaking out during a phone call with Disick.

"What just happened? What's going on?" a panicked Kim asks, to which Disick responds, "There's a chance that I would have to go to prison," before the scene cuts to something else. I'm sorry, what?

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn't provide any more details about why and when Lord Disick might be heading to the slammer in the future, but I'm hoping that all that information will be cleared up shortly after the upcoming season premieres on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., because this might be the wildest revelation I've seen yet on the long-running E! series.

The Season 17 trailer also shed light on a few other storylines that we will see during the season, including a moment that appears to show that Disick has mixed feelings about Kourtney's relationship with his current girlfriend Sofia Richie.

"I want you and Sofia to be comfortable," the Flip It Like Disick can be seen telling his ex in a short clip. "But it does take, like, a toll on me."

It also looks like viewers will continue to see all the fallout from the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson hookup drama from the previous season, as Kim Kardashian is shown sharing some shady comments about Khloé's former flame to her BFF Jonathan Cheban.

“He doesn’t even speak to Khloé. Khloé invited you. Be f*cking cordial," Kardashian says, seeming to reference her sister's decision to invite Thompson to True's birthday party.

From the looks of things, that encounter doesn't go well, as the camera then shows Khloé crying and saying, "This f*cking sucks."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, and there's also a super awkward moment where Kylie Jenner tells Khloé that Jordyn Woods wants to send her a handwritten apology letter. Let's just say that the fitness guru is not having it.

Judging from the preview, it looks like there will be no shortage of drama this season, so I'd buckle up for a wild ride and make sure to tune in on Sept. 8 for some answers.