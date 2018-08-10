The Kardashians' Outfits At Kylie Jenner's Birthday Dinner Were All A Blast From The Past

Believe it or not, one member of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew just turned 21 on Aug. 10, meaning it was time for the whole fam to celebrate. Of course, the Kardashians' outfits at Kylie Jenner's birthday dinner were top-notch. But although the new mom was turning another year older, it was clear that the sisters turned back the clock to find inspiration for their celebratory ensembles to head out to Los Angeles restaurant Craig's that night, according to Us Weekly.

For Kylie's first outfit of the night, the makeup mogul opted for a hot pink, wrap, cut-out mini dress, reminiscent of the early 2000s, complete with '80s-inspired, structured shoulder pads. The reality star paired the frock with matching pink Olgana Paris heels, according to People, and tucked her natural brown locks into a platinum blonde wig, styled into a long ponytail for her big night. For her second look, Kylie sported a strapless, sparkly pink romper, with a blinged-out Marzook purse to match, and what appears to be velvety pink Christian Louboutin pumps — very "Barbie Girl"-esque, if you ask me.

Of course, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew documented both of her looks on Instagram for her over 112 million followers to see. And she definitely got their stamp of approval in the comments section, with many cheering that she "slayed" both outfits.

As for the rest of the sisters, Kim decided on a shiny, hip-hugging, cut-out, neon pink mini frock, likely something her former BFF Paris Hilton would have worn in the early 2000s. (Though, that's not to say that Kim isn't absolutely rocking it right now.) For her hair, the mother of three ditched the new short bob she recently debuted for her signature waist-length locks, which were styled into wavy 'do.

Khloé opted for a disco-inspired matching crop top and wide-leg pants set, covered head-to-toe in sequins and paired with a floor-length robe.

Kourtney wore a similarly '70s-reminiscent flashy purple mini dress with some strappy heels and large hoop earrings, looking like the hottest mom around. In fact, contrary to Kim's recent comments on KUWTK that Kourt is the "least exciting to look at," Kylie chimed in on the below Instagram post from Kourt that she believes Kourt is "so interesting to look at."

As for Kendall, the runway star appeared to be in full model mode, wearing a sleek, shiny black tube dress, with her hair parted in the middle and pulled back into a chic, slick bun.

In typical Kardashian style, the family, including matriarch Kris Jenner, all posed for a cheeky group photo, with everyone's tongues out and middle fingers in the air to celebrate Kylie's milestone birthday.

To cap off the night, Kylie posted a photo of two dolls — one wearing an exact replica of her unitard and one meant to represent her BFF Jordyn Woods — looking quite mangled, with the simple caption, "Goodnight." Judging by that, I guess it's safe to say the Kardashian clan had an amazing time that night.

While Kylie clearly was amped about finally being of legal age, before all of the festivities began, she shared a couple photos of her posing with her daughter Stormi, whom she said is "my heart."

"Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift," the new mom captioned one of the photos. "What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel." Absolutely adorable!