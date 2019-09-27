The Jonas Brothers & Diplo's "Lonely" Lyrics Will Give You The Feels

Diplo and the Jonas Brothers dropped a new song called "Lonely" at midnight on Sept. 27, and it's so, so good, y'all! The track is set to appear on Diplo’s forthcoming country album, and as you can imagine, it's got a serious cowboy vibe. I mean, I'm totally in love with the pop-y, twangy sound, and I legit can't stop listening to this track. The Jonas Brothers and Diplo's "Lonely" lyrics will totally make you swoon. They're all about riding 'til the wheels falls off and dancing 'til the music stops while cherishing your loved ones in the process! And OMG, it's all so emotional that I suggest you start streaming it ASAP to catch all the feels.

We kinda suspected that a collab between DJ and the JoBros might be coming after Diplo fake-hacked the Jonas Brothers Instagram account on Sept. 26. He posted a bunch of pics of himself, and then unfollowed everyone but himself because of course he did that. He also wrote: "The @jonasbrothers are dorks and I hacked their Instagram #dorkusbrothers" on his own IG page.

Funny, funny man.

Anyhoo, we now know, of course, that all of this was just a big PR stunt leading up to the epic "Lonely" collab drop on Sept. 27. The music video played on the hilarious, short-lived "feud" (if you can even call it that) between Joe Jonas and Diplo that transpired after Diplo livestreamed Joe Jonas' surprise wedding after the Billboard Music Awards. Clearly, they've moved past it, but the music video follows the group of friends as Diplo begs for the Jonas' forgiveness.

DiploVEVO on YouTube

At the end of the video, the JoBros give in and forgive Diplo, and that really ties into the song's theme about cherishing your loved ones. Check out the lyrics below and prepare to feel all the feels.

VERSE 1

Wanna ride with you till the wheels fall off

Until we're running out of road

Wanna dance with you till the music stops

Until we got no place to go

PRE-CHORUS

Everybody needs a place to hide

This don't have to be a bumpy ride

I think we should be alone tonight

Because we don't have to be lonely

CHORUS

Everybody needs some company

Let's talk about it over one more drink

I think you should be alone with me

Because we don't have to be lonely

Don't have to be lonely, lonely

Don't have to be lonely

Don't have to be lonely

Don't have to be lonely

VERSE 2

Wanna ride with you till the world stands still

Like there's no one else but us

Wanna dance with you until we can't stand up

Until we both give into love

PRE-CHORUS

Everybody needs a place to hide

This don't have to be a bumpy ride

I think we should be alone tonight

Because we don't have to be lonely

CHORUS

Everybody needs some company

Let's talk about it over one more drink

I think you should be alone with me

Because we don't have to be lonely

Don't have to be lonely, lonely

Don't have to be lonely

Don't have to be lonely

Don't have to be lonely

OUTRO

Wanna ride with you till the wheels fall off

Until we're running out of road

More to come...