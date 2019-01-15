The International 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Has Even More New Footage

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer was initially supposed to arrive around Christmas time, but due to the excitement of Avengers: Endgame, Sony and the Marvel Cinematic Universe agreed to hold off on the release. The upshot is that the trailer's debut online this week coincided directly with the release of the international version. (Usually the two arrive weeks apart instead of hours.) This is excellent news for Spidey fans who get two versions of the trailer on the same day. And the international Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer has an entirely different opening, giving fans oodles of more footage to boot.

What the trailer doesn't reveal is how Peter Parker goes from being done and dusted at the end of Avengers: Infinity War to alive, well and heading out on his first school trip overseas. Not that anyone expected either trailer to give away the hows and whys of Avengers: Endgame's secrets. But considering the holdup, some fans were wondering if spoilers might be forthcoming.

But not to be. The only spoilers the international version of the trailer has are those of the pains of going through American TSA inspections.

Check out the new version of the trailer. Make sure to watch all the way to the end and note the edit the international version makes in the dialogue for the bumper scene.

The film also released the official synopsis for the film:

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series. Our friendly neighborhood Superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

The synopsis leaves fans with a lot of questions, as most assumed going into the sequel Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio was the designated antagonist. Mysterio's real name in the comics is Quentin Beck. In his original form, he was Hollywood stuntman and FX guy who realizes his training would make him an excellent Supervillain after his career fails to take off. He creates an alter-ego of Dr. Ludwig Rinehart, who is a world-renowned psychiatrist, to hide his real history.

How the film plans to change up Mysterio's backstory to work in the new film remains to be seen. But the trailer looks to be positioning him as a false protagonist for at least the film's first half, before doing a "Big Bad Swap" partway through. Somehow this feels fitting, since Marvel's Daredevil used this style of twist as a regular feature, and Mysterio's supervillainy crosses over into Daredevil's stories on a pretty regular basis in the comics.

As for how Peter Parker gets back to his "friendly neighborhood hero" role (or "friendly international hero role" in this case), fans will have to wait for Avengers: Endgame, to answer that. It arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow, premiering on July 5, 2019.