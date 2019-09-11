STXfilms

The 'Hustlers' Movie Soundtrack Will Be Your Favorite New Playlist

By Ani Bundel

Jennifer Lopez's new film Hustlers is looking like it could be a massive hit right out of the box. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to rave reviews from critics and calls for Lopez to be considered come Oscar time. But the film isn't just a story of strippers and the wealthy wall street moguls they conned. It's also about women who are doing it for themselves and doing it by dancing. Unsurprisingly, the Hustlers movie soundtrack is fantastic, a trip back in time to 2007, and the era the film is set.

Dancing has always been Lopez's strongest suit. She started out as a flygirl on In Living Color. Even when her pop songs haven't been that strong, her music videos and her moves have carried the day.

Her heyday as a pop princess was during the early to mid-aughts, which, in an ironic twist, is the era when the film is set. So the soundtrack doesn't just serve as a backdrop for Lopez to show off that even 30 years into her career, she's still got it. It's also a tribute to an era when she was still dominating the charts.

The only thing missing from it? Any Jenny From the Block songs from the era. But perhaps that would have just been a little too meta. But it does include a new track from co-star Cardi B.

Movie OSTs on YouTube

Here's the full track list:

  1. "Money" by Cardi B
  2. "Control" by Janet Jackson
  3. "Make It Rain" by Fat Joe feat. Lil’ Wayne
  4. "Shake That Monkey" by Too $hort feat. Lil Jon
  5. "Criminal" by Fiona Apple
  6. "Op. 25, Etude No. 7 in C Sharp Minor" by Frédéric Chopin
  7. "Aeolin Harp" by Frédéric Chopin
  8. "I Get Money" by 50 Cent
  9. "Conceited" by Remy Ma
  10. "Mist of a Dream" by Birdlegs & Pauline
  11. "Butterfly" by Frédéric Chopin
  12. "Op. 10, Etude No. 11 in E Flat Major" by Frédéric Chopin
  13. "Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston
  14. "Gimme More" by Britney Spears
  15. "Love In This Club" by Usher
  16. "Op. 10, Etude No. 10 in A Flat Major" by Frédéric Chopin
  17. "Club Can't Handle Me" by Flo Rida feat. David Guetta
  18. "The Best Years" by Charlie Rich
  19. "Motivation" by Kelly Rowland feat. Lil’ Wayne
  20. "Warp 1.9" by The Bloody Beetroots feat. Steve Aoki
  21. "E Talking" by Soulwax
  22. "Miss You Much" by Janet Jackson
  23. "Op. 10, Etude No. 4 in C-Sharp Minor" by Frédéric Chopin
  24. "It's Your Voodoo Working" by Charles Sheffield
  25. "Waterfall" by Frédéric Chopin
  26. "Next" by Scott Walker
  27. "Birthday Cake" by Rhianna
  28. "Dance A$" by Big Sean
  29. "Tristesse" by Frédéric Chopin
  30. "Rag Doll" by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
  31. "Dawn (Go Away)" by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
  32. "Op. 10, Etude No. 6 in E Flat Minor" by Frédéric Chopin
  33. "Teach Me" Fantasia
  34. "Winter Wind" by Frédéric Chopin
  35. "Night Moves" Bob Seger
  36. "Royals" Lorde
  37. "Op. 25, Etude No. 7 in C Sharp Minor" by Frédéric Chopin
  38. "Op. 10, Etude No. 11 - E Flat Major" by Frédéric Chopin
fionaappleVEVO on YouTube

Hustlers opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.