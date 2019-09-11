The 'Hustlers' Movie Soundtrack Will Be Your Favorite New Playlist

Jennifer Lopez's new film Hustlers is looking like it could be a massive hit right out of the box. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to rave reviews from critics and calls for Lopez to be considered come Oscar time. But the film isn't just a story of strippers and the wealthy wall street moguls they conned. It's also about women who are doing it for themselves and doing it by dancing. Unsurprisingly, the Hustlers movie soundtrack is fantastic, a trip back in time to 2007, and the era the film is set.

Dancing has always been Lopez's strongest suit. She started out as a flygirl on In Living Color. Even when her pop songs haven't been that strong, her music videos and her moves have carried the day.

Her heyday as a pop princess was during the early to mid-aughts, which, in an ironic twist, is the era when the film is set. So the soundtrack doesn't just serve as a backdrop for Lopez to show off that even 30 years into her career, she's still got it. It's also a tribute to an era when she was still dominating the charts.

The only thing missing from it? Any Jenny From the Block songs from the era. But perhaps that would have just been a little too meta. But it does include a new track from co-star Cardi B.

Here's the full track list:

"Money" by Cardi B "Control" by Janet Jackson "Make It Rain" by Fat Joe feat. Lil’ Wayne "Shake That Monkey" by Too $hort feat. Lil Jon "Criminal" by Fiona Apple "Op. 25, Etude No. 7 in C Sharp Minor" by Frédéric Chopin "Aeolin Harp" by Frédéric Chopin "I Get Money" by 50 Cent "Conceited" by Remy Ma "Mist of a Dream" by Birdlegs & Pauline "Butterfly" by Frédéric Chopin "Op. 10, Etude No. 11 in E Flat Major" by Frédéric Chopin "Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston "Gimme More" by Britney Spears "Love In This Club" by Usher "Op. 10, Etude No. 10 in A Flat Major" by Frédéric Chopin "Club Can't Handle Me" by Flo Rida feat. David Guetta "The Best Years" by Charlie Rich "Motivation" by Kelly Rowland feat. Lil’ Wayne "Warp 1.9" by The Bloody Beetroots feat. Steve Aoki "E Talking" by Soulwax "Miss You Much" by Janet Jackson "Op. 10, Etude No. 4 in C-Sharp Minor" by Frédéric Chopin "It's Your Voodoo Working" by Charles Sheffield "Waterfall" by Frédéric Chopin "Next" by Scott Walker "Birthday Cake" by Rhianna "Dance A$" by Big Sean "Tristesse" by Frédéric Chopin "Rag Doll" by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons "Dawn (Go Away)" by Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons "Op. 10, Etude No. 6 in E Flat Minor" by Frédéric Chopin "Teach Me" Fantasia "Winter Wind" by Frédéric Chopin "Night Moves" Bob Seger "Royals" Lorde "Op. 25, Etude No. 7 in C Sharp Minor" by Frédéric Chopin "Op. 10, Etude No. 11 - E Flat Major" by Frédéric Chopin

Hustlers opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.