The 'His Dark Materials' Season 1, Episode 2 Promo Reveals A Brand New London

His Dark Materials premiered on HBO in the new Monday night berth to an eager audience of book fans. The first episode, "Lyra's Jordan," gave viewers an introduction to this alternative vision of Earth beginning at Jordan College in Oxford. But the show didn't stay in Oxford long. By the end of the first installment, Lyra was on her way to London, the North, and adventure. The His Dark Materials Season 1, Episode 2 promo reveals a look at this world's London, and how it has changed. Warning: Spoilers for His Dark Materials Season 1 follow.

His Dark Materials is fascinating as a world build because everything is both so close and yet so far from the Earth viewers know. Oxford feels a lot like the real Oxford, except there's no computers, no cell phones, and servants still run the building like it's the 1919 instead of 2019. Also, there are no airplanes. Instead, those who come and go via the skies travel by zeppelin-like airships.

The trailer's first look at London shows a city that mostly looks like the one viewers recognize, with bridges and city landscapes and even the Tower of London in the far back. But the more modern iconic buildings, like The Gherkin and the London Eye, are missing.

TV Promos on YouTube

Season 1, Episode 2 is entitled "The Idea of The North," which suggests that, for now, Lyra and Mrs. Coulter will not be traveling there, keeping the action in London for the entire hour.

The synopsis also suggests this will be the case:

Lyra arrives to her new life in London, determined to find Roger with Mrs. Coulter's help; the Gyptians continue their search for the missing children and the elusive Gobblers.

Billy Costa's disappearance roiled his community at the end of the premiere episode, with their boats taking off for London just as Lyra and Mrs. Coulter left by airship. Ma Costa doesn't believe her son was kidnapped, at least not yet, but John Faa, their leader, is convinced he was.

But viewers know that both he and Lyra's best pal, Roger, were taken by the same people. Moreover, Roger was revealed to be aboard the airship along with Lyra, hidden down in the cargo hold. If he's also on his way to London, then it seems John Faa may be more right about Billy than anyone would wish.

The trailer also shows a few scenes from "The Weeks Ahead" showing Lee Scoresby, Iorek Byrnison, and endless snow. Whatever Lyra finds in London, the North, and winter are coming.