'The Haunting Of Hill House' Season 2 Cast Will Have A Ton Of Familiar Faces

The annual season of spooks and chills is just around the corner, and while Netflix hasn't confirmed the Season 2 release date of The Haunting of Hill House anthology series as of Aug. 29, you can embrace a creepy mood by catching up on the drama's casting news. Following in the steps of several other anthology series, The Haunting of Hill House Season 2 cast will have plenty of familiar faces to lure you into an entirely new story.

When it launched on Netflix on Oct. 12, 2018, Season 1 of The Haunting of Hill House introduced five grown siblings whose childhood stint at the terrifying Hill House still disturbed them as adults. Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, the story depicted the family's 1992 encounters with Hill House's paranormal side as they struggled to makes sense of their experiences in present day. The series' second season, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, is due out in 2020, and, like the similarly spooky, long-running American Horror Story franchise, many original cast members are returning to play new characters.

As of Aug. 29, showrunner Mike Flanagan and the Haunting of Hill House social media channels have confirmed three actors appearing in the Haunting of Bly Manor cast. Based on Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, Haunting of Bly Manor will bring audiences to an old country mansion, where a governess watches over two young orphans. Ghosts scattered throughout the house then begin to demonstrate an eerie influence on the children. Given these new characters and circumstances, the familiar cast ought to help audiences feel right at home in this setting.

Steve Dietl/Netflix

Victoria Pedretti, who played the older version of disturbed twin Nell in The Haunting of Hill House, will return for Haunting of Bly Manor as governess Dani, while Oliver Jackson-Cohen, formerly Nell's twin Luke, is slated to portray Peter, "a charming young man." The vague character details ensure that much of the project is still under wraps, but upon being announced as a Season 2 actor, Pedretti shared her excitement for the story in a video the Haunting of Hill House Twitter account released.

"Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now, and I'm so excited to get going," Pedretti said in the clip.

After playing the siblings' renovator father Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House, Henry Thomas is also confirmed to join Haunting of Bly Manor in an unknown role. Flanagan has yet to confirm actor Carla Gugino's future in the franchise, but according to TheWrap.com, the former Crain family matriarch is "talking a lot" with Flanagan about a potential Season 2 return. "Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to," Gugino told TheWrap. "All I can say is I’m very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does."

Fans likely have a long wait before possibly seeing an onscreen Crain family reunion, but The Haunting of Bly Manor is already slated to be another spooky journey through a house's secrets. The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.