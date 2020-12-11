Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale hasn't even been released yet, but already The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is in the works. On Dec. 10, Disney (which owns The Handmaid's Tale's streamer Hulu) made a bunch of big announcements about all its brands, and this one has Margaret Atwood fans ready for more. As audiences wait for details on the release date, trailer, cast, and plot, here's everything that's known so far about the upcoming fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale:

The dystopian drama is based on Atwood's iconic 1985 novel of the same name. But, the series has moved well beyond the story the author put out in that first book. By the end of Season 3, June (Elisabeth Moss) is posed to become a rebel leader in the dystopia of Gilead, so Seasons 4 and 5 will likely follow that journey.

Bruce Miller, the creator and showrunner of The Handmaid's Tale talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the Season 5 renewal. "We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support," he said. "We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories, with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year."

Here are all the details fans need to know about Season 5 of the series.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Release Date

Hulu

There's no word yet on exactly when Season 5 will arrive. A release date for Season 4 hasn't even been announced yet, so it'll probably be a little while before fans get the Season 5 date. Season 4 is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer

Season 4 is currently in production, so fans will have to wait for Season 5 filming to get a Season 5 trailer. But, the cast of the show did release a video to celebrate the Season 5 announcement:

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Cast

In addition to Moss, the Handmaid's Tale series cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. These actors would be expected to return in Season 5 (pending what happens in Season 4, of course).

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Plot

It's a little early to predict the exact plot of Season 5, but fans can expect to see more of June's journey to take down the totalitarian regime of Gilead.