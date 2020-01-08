The Girl Scouts are ringing in the new year in the sweetest way possible. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the organization announced a brand new cookie, and it sounds like the perfect treat for fans of the lemon-flavored Savannah Smiles. The Girl Scouts' 2020 cookie flavors now include Lemon-Ups, and the zesty confection comes stamped with an inspiring message to brighten up your day.

Just days after the start of 2020, the Girl Scouts unveiled updated packaging for all its confections as well as a brand new cookie to ring in the new year. If you've had the company's Savannah Smiles cookies, chances are that you'll be all about the Lemon-Ups, which are described on the Girl Scout website as "crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages to lift your spirits." The cookies will be available in select markets, and once you open up your box of Lemon-Ups, you'll see your zesty confections stamped with empowering phrases like "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator" (there are eight different phrases in total), making your next snacking session an opportunity to give yourself some self-love in more ways than one.

Courtesy of The Girl Scouts

While the company will be phasing out its lemon-flavored Savannah Smiles cookies to make way for the new Lemon-Ups, that doesn't mean that there will be any shortage of citrus-infused options in the Girl Scouts lineup. You can still get the classic Lemonades, which are basically crisp pieces of buttery shortbread coated in lemon-flavored icings. The Lemon-Ups will join the Girl Scouts' current cookie lineup, which now includes:

Lemonades — Shortbread cookies covered with lemony icing

Caramel deLites/Samoas — Chewy cookies coated with coconut flakes, caramel, and dark chocolate

Thin Mints —Mint-flavored cookies with chocolate icing

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich — Crispy oatmeal cookies with a peanut butter filling

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs — Peanut butter cookies with chocolate icing

Thanks-A-Lot — Shortbread cookies with a layer of chocolate icing

Caramel Chocolate Chip — Chocolate chip cookies with chunks of caramel and a hint of sea salt

Shortbread/Trefoiles — Your classic shortbread cookies

Toffee-tastic — Gluten-free butter cookies filled with pieces of toffee

Girl Scout S’mores — Crispy graham cookies coated with crème and chocolate icing

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the new Lemon-Ups won't be available in every single Girl Scout council market, but the company says that customers will be able to get their lemon flavor mix "as long as supplies last," with either their choice of the Lemonades or Lemon-Ups. You can search for your local council and the cookie availability on the Girl Scout Cookie website. The cookies will be on sale until April 2020, so it's time to start stocking up before they're all gone.