The 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Episode 2 Photos Will Make You Cheer For Lyanna Mormont

If it's Wednesday, it's Game of Thrones Photograph Drop Day. After last week, where HBO held the premiere photos until the last minute, this week, the images have gone out on time as they usually do. There are 14 Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 2 photos in all for this week's upcoming episode, and one might say they're just a little spoilerific.

This week's episode has no title, nor does it have a synopsis, but in reality, it doesn't really need one. Fans saw what happened last week. They know the week after this one is the much ballyhooed "Battle of Winterfell" episode, which will be not only the longest episode in the show's history but the most extended battle sequence ever committed to film, on either the big or small screen.

Logic, therefore, dictates this week is the run-up to said battle. With the Night King on his way, and Jaime Lannister having arrived sans reinforcements, those at Winterfell are going to have to face they are outgunned, outmanned, outnumbered, and out planned. Anyone who thinks now is a good time for power struggling will need to put that aside, as everyone joins together to survive.

The photos indicate it's time to get ready for war. Even Lyanna Mormont is armored up.

HBO

Sansa also looks like she's preparing for war.

HBO

Will Jaime Lannister live long enough to see the war begin? As far as this picture shows, he's got to survive a trial first.

HBO

Is Daenerys smiling because she killed off Jaime Lannister? Or is she getting another sick burn from Sansa, who seems to be using them as a method of keeping her guests warm?

HBO

Davos doesn't look too happy, but I wouldn't be either under the circumstances. Is that soup or ale?

HBO

Awww, Gilly! Sam wanted to protect her from this so much. I'm so sorry he didn't.

HBO

Sam looks like a man determined not to lose either his wife or Little Sam. I believe in his ability to do his best to keep them safe, and I will cry when both are turned into wights.

HBO

Sam's also giving Jon Snow a *lot* of side-eye in this photo. I hope this doesn't mean it's a lousy plan he's come up with.

HBO

Looking at the faces of Varys, Daenerys, and Jorah? It's probably a lousy plan.

HBO

Oh, gods, look at Arya's face. It's totally a lousy plan. Winterfell is going to fall.

HBO

Since it's a lousy plan, and they're all going to die, best to drink and know it beforehand.

HBO

Another couple I don't expect to survive the fight. Missandei is probably going to make an excellent wight assistant though and keep everything organized on the way to King's Landing.

HBO

I assume Bran is looking at the 14,000,605 ways this battle could go to find the one chance everyone has to survive.

HBO

He doesn't look any more confident about their chances either.

HBO

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 premieres Sunday, April 21, on HBO at 9 p.m. ET