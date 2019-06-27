It's been a decade since Game of Thrones first went into production back in 2009, with the first season arriving in the early days of the Blu-ray era. For fans who have been slowly collecting each season as HBO releases it to watch over and over, there's a spot of bad news. You're going to want to take Seasons 1-7 and leave them off at the nearest donation box. With the series' conclusion, HBO is releasing a Game Of Thrones complete box set covering all 73 episodes, with special features you can't get anywhere else.

The 33-disc collection doesn't just come in any old case, but a wooden framed package where the packaging for each of the eight seasons comes together to form a three-dimensional diorama shadow box piece of art. The artist who designed this ingenious creation is none other than Robert Ball, who Game of Thrones fans will know from his "Beautiful Death" collection of artistic renderings inspired by the series.

Beall's imagery includes all of the symbols of the different houses, from the Stark direwolf to the Targaryen dragon. The first season, which sits closest to the wooden framing, includes a headless Ned Stark as part of the foreground, while the image all the way in the back for Season 8 features the Iron Throne.

Here's a video of the box set:

But the real heart of the collection is in the special features, which includes the long-awaited "Game of Thrones Reunion Special" hosted by Conan O'Brien. Sean Bean hinted at having attended this back in 2018. Now, as part of the pre-order push, HBO has released a glimpse at what the Reunion Special entails, focusing on the House Stark segment.

Sean Bean can be seen in the video sitting to the left of Kit Harington, though his commentary is not included in the promo, which focuses more on how the Stark children have grown over the last decade.

The synopsis for the Reunion Special is as follows:

A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

As for what else the box set will include:

All Bonus Content and Retail Exclusive videos from the Season 1-7 box sets

The Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary

When Winter Falls: A 30-minute featurette on the “Battle of Winterfell” from Season 8, Episode 3 "The Long Night."

Duty is the Death of Love: Featurette on the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

Deleted and Extended Scenes, which include five scenes from Season 8.

All the "Histories and Lore" segments from the first seven seasons, plus new ones for the final six episodes.

The Game of Thrones Complete Box Set will retail for $250 when it arrives on December 3. It is currently available for pre-order at Amazon.