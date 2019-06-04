The year is only halfway over, but I think I've officially found my favorite meme of 2019. There have been countless renditions of Spongebob Squarepants memes throughout the years — the cartoon sponge's face and quotes are pretty memeable — but one created in May 2019, now being called the "Spongebob traveling the world" meme, might be my absolute favorite. Here are some of the funniest "Spongebob traveling the world" memes that will have you cracking up so hard. You can thank me later.

But first, a little history about this iconic meme. The meme features an image of Spongebob from the Season 1 episode "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy," in which Spongebob is dressed up and acts as like helpless lady who's getting robbed. His best friend, Patrick Star, is dressed up as the robber. The context is that they're trying to usher Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy out of retirement, but thanks to a new meme, the context for this image has changed completely. On May 31, Twitter user @DlXlENORMOUS photoshopped an image of the distressed Spongebob in a brand new outfit, standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France — quite a distance from Spongebob's home in Bikini Bottom.

Parisian Spongebob was an instant hit. Using that photo, Twitter user @PEACHYBLACKG0RL shared a simple video with the song "La Vie En Rose" in the background and captioned it, "me when the french part on partition comes on."

Soon, countless Twitter users were sharing their own takes on Spongebob's Parisian adventure. For example, Twitter user @brokeangeI shared the meme and captioned it, "middle aged white women after putting up a sign over the doorway in their kitchen that reads 'la vie est belle.'"

But a newly fashionable and cosmopolitain Spongebob couldn't possibly just stay in Paris. After the original post of Parisian Spongebob, Twitter users started photoshopping him in cities and countries around the world, with brand new outfits and music in each place.

For example, here's Korean Spongebob out on the town with a shopping bag:

And country Spongebob with some jean shorts and a camo bag:

And we can't forget Spongebob in New York City with captions like "arya stark when she arrives west of westeros and discovers america," or "lady bird arriving in new york."

My favorite "Spongebob traveling the world" memes don't actually show Spongebob traveling at all, but show him dressed up as different celebrities or characters. For example, Nicki Minaj Spongebob with a blonde wig:

Taylor Swift Spongebob from the new music video, "ME!"

Villanelle Spongebob from the BBC show Killing Eve:

And Beyoncé Spongebob in a Coachella outfit with Bey's signature Coachella half-up 'do.

If you're feeling a little overwhelmed by the meme and all the landmarks Spongebob has visited, this meme about feeling like you're going a little nuts might resonate with you:

TBH, I can't get enough of these Spongebob memes, so if you need me, I'll be curled up in the corner scrolling for more.