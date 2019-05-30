This will most likely be the most millennial sentence I've yet to utter out loud, but hear me out: I'm basically a meme wizard. I keep myself up-to-date on all the latest memes, and I've basically archived all of the best ones from years past. And if you, too, are well-educated in memery, you've most likely heard about the latest, which is called "And I Oop." It's based on a video that came out four years ago, but one line has hilariously resurfaced, and can be applied to a wide variety of situations. So, here are the funniest "And I Oop" memes out there... they're seriously golden.

If you haven't yet discovered the internet sensation known as the "And I Oop" meme for yourself, let me catch you up. According to BuzzFeed, it all started in May 2019, when fans of legendary drag queen goddess Jasmine Masters recovered a YouTube video of hers that she posted a few years back in 2015. The video is called "Handle Your Liquor," and mid-sentence (around four minutes, 30 seconds), she unintentionally hit herself in the privates, cutting off her own sentence by saying, "And I... oop!"

The original video itself is fantastic (as most of her videos are), so make sure to check it out below.

Jasmine Masters on YouTube

I told you — Masters is a damn legend.

Anyway, the people of Twitter found Masters' "And I... oop!" moment so darn hilarious, they turned it into a meme. It's widely applicable, showing people who have a similar change of pace mid-sentence, and each scenario is seriously funny. So make sure to check out a few of the greatest ones, below.

One masterpiece features a video from a Taylor Swift concert. Something flew in her direction during her concert — just barely missing her head — and Twitter user @burtxntothistay cut Masters' voice over it.

And if that wasn't enough, Nick Jonas fan account @jicknonasnews even cut a video of the famous Jo Bro having an "And I... oop!" moment while he's eating something spicy. It makes the meme better than ever before.

On May 27, Masters was interviewed on Access Hollywood for her "And I Oop" meme. She recreated her look from the original video, sporting a purple, long-sleeve V-neck with long lashes, purple eyeshadow, and a straight bob.

In Access Hollywood's interview, when asked if she expected the video to ever go viral, Masters responded:

Not at all! Anything I've ever made I never expected people to make memes, and make memes go viral. And when I see it, it's just overwhelming for me.

Then, when asked if she had a favorite, she simply couldn't decide. In the interview, Masters responded:

They're all my favorite, not only because its me, but the fact that people took their time to do that, and to make people laugh and have a good moment out of them. They're all my favorite, I love em... They're all funny to me.

If you want to check out the full interview, watch it below.

Access on YouTube

So, there you have it. Masters is forever an icon, and this meme is going down in comical history. Also, in case you were wondering, I will be saying this all day long... and none of you can stop me.