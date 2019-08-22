I might be aging myself here but whenever I spot a pair of white K-Swiss sneakers, the catchy commercial jingle from the early '00s pops into my head, you know the one; "I wear my K-Swiss, I wear my K-Swiss." Well now, whenever I see or hear the word "K-Swiss" I'm going to think of the super cute collaboration that the brand has created with Forever 21. That's right, the two brands have teamed up to launch the Forever 21 x K-Swiss Collection; a capsule collection that is launching Thursday, Aug. 22 in-stores and online at Forever 21.

The collection includes over 30 pieces and is launching just in time for back-to-school season. The range includes a selection of women's and men's styles with prices beginning at $15 and capping off at $40. In the new collection you'll find pieces that meet the school dress code like cable-knit sweaters, tennis skirts, two piece sweat sets, and even a satchel. Then, there's also a few NSFS (not safe for school) pieces that you'll probably want to add to your weekend wardrobe, like cropped t-shirts, cable-knit tube tops, and beanies.

While the new collection certainly gives off major vintage vibes, sadly, the OG K-Swiss Classic Vn Sneakers are not included in the lineup. But that's OK, because the rest of the collection certainly makes up for it and will still make you feel pretty nostalgic. And nostalgia, according to K-Swiss's Brand President, was the goal. "When it comes to back-to-school, K-Swiss sparks nostalgia in everyone. With this collection and campaign, Forever 21 has modernized that emotion perfectly," Barney Waters, K-Swiss's Brand President said in a press release sent to Elite Daily.

Not only does the K-Swiss brand itself make you feel super nostalgic, but the preppy-meets-streetwear vibe of the designs in the collection might also remind you of the trends of the early-'00s. All you need to do is add a polo with a popped collar underneath of one of the cable-knit sweaters in the collection, and you'll look like you walked straight out of an early-'00's teen movie. Oh, and don't forget the big pearls and side-ponytail.

In addition to creating this evocative collection with outfits that assimilate classic school and gym uniforms, the brands also teamed up to organize a leadership summit for 12 young people who are entering high school. Because after all, back-to-school season isn't just about style choices. The summit was designed to expose the attendees to career choices and arm them with tips and tricks to promote a successful next four years. "We wanted to demystify corporate life for them and show them that there is a seat at the table for them," a press release sent to Elite Daily stated. "Forever 21 is so proud of its diverse workplace and we wanted them to see that representation in action."

Providing young people with the education and professional keys to success, and super cute duds to sport along the way? I'm here for it. If that sounds up your alley too, then be sure to head over to Forever 21 to get your hands on the Forever 21 x K-Swiss collection before it sells out.