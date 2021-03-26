Fans of Y2K-era fashion, buckle up, because your favorite throwback brand got an affordable makeover. Forever 21 and Juicy Couture dropped a collaboration, and yes, it includes matching, pink logo sets. Nothing in the drop is over $40, so your closet and bank account can start celebrating ASAP. Somebody play "Don't Cha" by the Pussycat Dolls right now.

As much as I burned for a Juicy tracksuit back in the day, Forever 21's collaboration with the brand is the perfect mixture of retro with modern updates. While you can score signature sweatpants with a bedazzled butt, all the pants and shorts are, blessedly, high-waisted. In true 2021 form, there's even a logo-filled tube top and bike short set, as well as some tie-dye options. The entire collection is rife with Juicy Couture's candy colors like mint greens, light pinks, and yellows fill the line, and sizes range from XS to 3X. The only thing that's missing is a chain for your flip phone.

Juicy Couture has made a serious comeback in recent years. The brand first made a name for itself by being practically inescapable in the early '00s. Everyone from Paris Hilton to Britney Spears to most girls in my middle school rocked the brand's iconic velour tracksuit pretty much nonstop until at least 2009. Sadly, after the 2008 recession, it fell to the way side, but the world's current obsession with Y2K and need for fun loungewear has brought them back to the mainstream.

This pairing also couldn't be more perfect. Forever 21 is well-known for its unusual but exciting collabs. Just in the past three years, the affordable fashion retailer partnered with Barbie, 7-11, Cheetos, and, now, Juicy Couture. To say it's a mixed bad would be an understatement. But, never doubt Forever 21's ability to turn out essential 'fits. If you don't believe me or can't wait to shop Forever 21 and Juicy Couture's collaboration, you can check out favorites from the line below.