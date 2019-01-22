Life is all about making memories with the people you love most. When it comes to work or college commitments, the struggle can be real — but it's those in-between moments you'll always remember. You'll never forget the happy hours with your besties, pizza and study nights with your squad, or spontaneous weekend road trips. You'll also look back on all the family trips and game nights with bae. These moments are priceless, so why not create as many as possible? If you're searching for a special experience to share with your friends or partner, then the Fondue Express Gondola at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island just might be perfect for you.

Meals are meant to be shared with good company, especially when they're enjoyed inside a vintage gondola. The Ocean House is a gorgeous resort in Rhode Island, and it has a history of offering unique experiences to guests, including spa packages, cooking and wine classes, and so much more.

This winter, Ocean House is hosting private meals inside of the Fondue Express. That's right! You'll be able to feast on fondue inside a vintage gondola. Let's just say, you'll have plenty of opportunities to say "cheese" as you snap Insta-worthy pics and enjoy dinner in the most unique way possible.

What's More Unique Than Dining In A Vintage Ski Lift? Ocean House on YouTube You're in for a real treat if you decide to visit Ocean House over the next couple of months, because you'll have the opportunity to hop aboard the Fondue Express! This pop-up restaurant is Instagram gold. The restored gondola is decked out in comfy pillows, and was made for a cozy night with bae or a girls' night out with the squad. The pop-up restaurant is private and fits two to four guests, which means you'll have the space all to yourselves. Before savoring all of that delicious fondue, guests can borrow chic Columbia Titanium coats to keep warm during the experience — so cheers those flutes of champagne to that. (This sounds like the ultimate dinner setting to me!)

You'll Savor The Most Incredible Fondue Youtube In my opinion, fondue is always a good idea — and this gondola will be full of it. Before entering your private dinner experience, you'll toast to an unforgettable night by sipping a flute of Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne on the resort's North Lawn. A three-course meal will be waiting for you inside the gondola. A personal server will be there throughout the entire course of the dinner, making this the ultimate luxury experience. The menu spotlights a choice of bratwurst, Rösti potatoes, and cheese fondue, of course. By the end of the night, your stomach will be so satisfied.