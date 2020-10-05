When The Witcher arrived on Netflix in December of 2019, it was an instant hit. Though the streamer has always been cagey around how many viewers watch any one show, its fourth quarter earnings claimed the series was viewed by a staggering 76 million households in the first month, and Parrot Analytics currently places the show in the Top Five Most Watched Original Series in 2020, just behind Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, and Dark. So it's no surprise the first photos of The Witcher Season 2 are some of the most hotly anticipated by fans, even though the next season isn't expected until 2021.

Netflix has been lucky in scheduling shows to film so far in advance of their expected premiere dates. Principal photography for The Witcher Season 2 had just gotten underway in March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced sweeping shutdowns across the industry. But with the extra time built in, The Witcher remains on track to arrive at the end of 2021 with filming once again underway as of August.

Fans have quite a while to go between now and next year. But that doesn't mean the show is going to stand on ceremony and make everyone wait for the first images from the new season. On Oct. 5, Netflix released the first images of Cavill back in the saddle as Geralt of Rivia and it turns out, he's received a costume upgrade. Check out these new armor duds:

Netflix

Here is Season 1's armor for comparison's sake.

Netflix

As you can see, Season 2's new look includes harder, thick, polished metal with studded platelets emphasizing the shoulders and abs. Season 1 was softer, patchworked leather armor that looked worse for wear.

Geralt's armor isn't the only thing that's changing for him this season. According to the show's Season 2 logline, also released by Netflix on Oct. 5, Geralt is going to head somewhere he never thought he'd go again: home.

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix also hints this is just the first of several teasers for Season 2 that will be coming in the next few weeks. Fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for Ciri's new look, as well as any sign of Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The Witcher Season 2 does not have an official release date, but is expected to arrive in late 2021.