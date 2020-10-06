Be still my beating heart: Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's baby is as cute as a button. After welcoming their son on Aug. 11, Badgley and his wife kept the first months of their baby's life incredibly private. And although fans still don't know the baby's name, the couple has finally blessed fans with pics of their little one. The first photos of Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's son will warm your heart.

For more than a month, Badgley and his wife managed to keep the news their son had arrived under wraps. Finally, on Sept. 20, Kirke let the world know. She revealed on Instagram she was 40 days postpartum, sharing a photo of the placenta which had been inked on a piece of paper.

On Oct. 5, fans got to see the baby's adorable little face. Kirke posted two photos of their son back to back on Instagram. One showed Badgley holding the baby in his arms. The You star lovingly looked down at his newborn who wore a cute pair of green striped pajamas.

In another pic, the baby was seen sleeping peacefully next to his mom in bed alongside their dog. You can see the first photos of Badgley and Kirke's son below.

Instagram/Domino Kirke

The road to parenthood wasn't an easy one for the couple, and Kirke has been incredibly transparent about her pregnancy struggles. At one point, multiple miscarriages left her "ready to call it," she revealed in a February Instagram post.

"I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done," she wrote at the time. "As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

"You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you," she added.

Thankfully, Badgley and Kirke's newborn is looking so happy and healthy.