Four months after announcing the birth of her son, Onyx, Iggy Azalea is ready to show the little man off to the world. Azalea shared a series of images of her precious baby boy on Sunday, Oct. 25, and they are as cute as can be. The first photos of Iggy Azalea's son, Onyx, will melt your heart.

Azalea confirmed the birth of her first child in an Instagram Story in June, explaining why she decided to keep her pregnancy as private as possible. She wrote: "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

The "Fancy" singer went on to note that she plans to keep Onyx's life "private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.” Azalea added, "I love him beyond words."

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Azalea posted the first images of Onyx to Instagram alongside an angel baby emoji as the caption, which speaks for itself. The adorable photos both show Azalea holding the baby boy as he gazes into the camera.

Azalea shares Onyz with ex Playboi Carti, but the two have since split. Azalea cryptically hinted at her split from the rapper on Friday, Oct. 23, in an Instagram Story, writing: "You lost a real 1 ... People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. One thing I'll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That shit don't eat y'all up inside?"

Further clarifying her previous comments, Azalea confirmed she's single in an Instagram Story posted on Saturday, Oct. 26: "What I mean last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship."

Despite her split from Onyx's father, the photos show that Azalea is busy doting on, and putting all her focus towards, their little boy.