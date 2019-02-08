The First 'Child's Play' Trailer Is Here & You've Never Seen Aubrey Plaza Like This Before

I'm not really sure how this next sentence is going to make me sound, and I get it... but there are very few movies that played an important part in my childhood more than Child's Play. I grew up with an older brother, what can I say?! Fans of the franchise have seen seven movies over the past 20 years (none more iconic than Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany in 1998's Bride Of Chucky, don't @ me), but the horror gods... or devils, I guess (?) have answered my prayers. That's because a new reboot with my BFF Chucky is coming to the big screen in 2019. The first Child's Play trailer is here, and honestly, it looks terrifying in the best way possible.

In the trailer, Karen Barclay, played by Aubrey Plaza, buys the iconic Chucky doll for her son, Andy (Gabriel Bateman). And it looks like Chucky has gotten some serious upgrades, because as Andy opens the wrapped box from his mom, a red laser scans his body, almost as if the doll is committing his owner's features to memory. Chucky's outfit also gets an upgrade. He's still got the usual denim overalls and the rainbow long-sleeve sweater, but now, we see the name Buddi emblazoned into his chest. Back in November, the first poster for the movie also gave us a clue about Chucky's high-tech upgrades, with the Buddi name showing off a WiFi signal over the I. Honestly, I'm pretty sure this just took "robots taking over the world" to an entirely new level. The poster reads, "More than a toy... he's your best friend."

When I first pressed play on the trailer, I truly thought it started with an ad playing beforehand, like most YouTube videos do. But I was wrong. It was actually the beginning of the trailer, and it started off with an ad for Kaslan, the company that creates and distributes the Buddi doll. The voiceover says,

At Kaslan, we believe that happiness is about more than entertainment. It's about being known, understood, loved. Introducing your new best friend.

From here, the song "Best Friend" by Harry Nilsson plays. The upbeat vibe of the song (that always reminds me of MTV's Rob & Big... just me?) immediately starts to feel creepy as the scenes change from happy customers to power outages, looting, and parking lot murders.

For real, it's a little nuts. Later on in the trailer, we see Plaza bloodied, bruised, mouth taped shut with a noose around her neck. Guys, this is definitely not April from Parks & Rec.

The movies official synopsis reads, "Child’s Play follows a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature." It also happens to be the almost the same synopsis as the original Child's Play, so if you want to see just how this movie is updated for the 21st Century, you'll have to see it to find out.

Child's Play comes from the creators of It and will be in theaters this summer.