If you were a fan of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's 2018 thriller, A Quiet Place, you might need to actively stop yourself from screaming with excitement about the latest development... unless you want the monsters to come get you, too. On Dec. 18, the first A Quiet Place sequel teaser dropped on YouTube, teasing the aftermath of the horrific events of the first film. The wordless footage is definitely going to get fans pumped for 2020.

The 30-second teaser shows Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) leading her children through a forest — in silence, of course. Sticking close to their mother, the kids look scared, but Evelyn seems determined to keep her family safe from the monsters that attacked their home in the first movie. When their path turns from sand to leaves, however, the group stops, recognizing the dried foliage is bound to crackle loudly under their feet. Evelyn looks to her daughter Regan with the map, who nods, suggesting there's no way but forward.

In the trailer's final moments, Evelyn slowly raises her foot to keep walking, but the trailer cuts before anyone can hear the sound the leaves make beneath her feet. This, of course, keeps everyone dangling in suspense, because walking on leaves is definitely not a quiet way to travel, and those sound-attracted monsters are bound to hear them.

Check out preview trailer:

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

For those craving more A Quiet Place: Part II content, don't fret. The full-length trailer will drop Jan. 1, 2020, meaning the new year will definitely be start off strong.

Check out the official synopsis from Paramount Pictures:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The first A Quiet Place film starred Blunt alongside her husband John Krasinski, who also directed the film. Since Krasinski's character Lee is no longer in the picture (RIP), the sequel will be an opportunity for Blunt to take the lead as the main actor in the film. However, fans of the duo shouldn't fret, because Krasinski will still be in the director's seat, meaning the power couple is still working as a team on this film.

The full trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II drops Jan. 1, 2020, and the film will hit theaters March 20.