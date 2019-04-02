After months of waiting, tickets finally went on sale today for Avengers: Endgame, two weeks later than they did for Avengers: Infinity War. Fandango's website crashed. AMC's website crashed. Good thing fans have a final Avengers: Endgame trailer to watch while they wait for their tickets to be purchasable. Still, for such an early morning ticket rush, it does not speak well of Fandango or AMC that they immediately went down. Let's hope this was merely a test run for their servers for when Star Wars IX goes on sale this coming October.

Like the first two trailers, this "Special Look" seems to pull all its footage from the early part of the film. However, unlike the first two, which refused to give fans an idea of where the story was heading, leading wild and insane speculation about what the Avengers were doing and where they were headed, this one seems to hand viewers to whole set up, despite being only a minute long. (The other two trailers were two and a half minutes each.)

Not that fans should take this plot as immutable. Clearly, details are missing. But for the first time, fans get to see where the crew heads, and it turns out the answer is Thanos.

Check it out.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

At this point, fans can piece together Tony's trajectory, from lost in space to homecoming. He and Nebula get the ship running, and pilot back to Earth. Tony gets to see Pepper at least once at the Avengers HQ. The pairing up of Nebula and Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 pays off as they bond over the loss of everyone else on the team.

While Captain Marvel's pilot abilities will come in super handy on flying the ship, the plan is Tony's, and even Steve Rogers is allowing him to take charge here. This plan is still painfully vague, but the trailer makes it look like the answer is "get back on the ship and track down Thanos."

It is notable this is the first time fans have seen Thanos in any trailer, so of course, he makes an entrance: "You could not live with your own failure. So where did that bring you? Back to me."

Marvel

Even though this looks like the plan, fans should note a few discrepancies.

Look at the scene in Avengers HQ where the entire group is looking up at a screen showing a message (at the 27-second mark). Is it from Thanos? Is it from someone else?

Then there's the scene in the spaceship (above). Look at the outfits; they're not the white Quantum outfits from the first two trailers. Could a trip to Thanos and a trip into the Quantum Realm both be in the offing?

Some other notes:

Steve looking regretfully in the shaving mirror is a nod to fans of the beard

What is that tattoo sleeve on Clint's arm?

Yes, that photo is Tony and Peter giving each other bunny ears

The Tony-Steve handshake (:31) probably broke the entire fandom, more than the shot of the Steve-Tony-Thor feet walking up to face Thanos as a unit (:53).

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on Friday, April 26, 2019.