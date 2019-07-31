As a fan of all things Rihanna, Fenty Beauty, and astrology, you can imagine how absolutely ecstatic I was to see Rih Rih herself explain the Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipsticks as zodiac signs. That's right on Monday, July 29 AKA National Lipstick Day, the brand took to its Instagram account to reveal which Mattemoiselle Lipstick represents each of the 12 star signs.

The brand used the astrological references as a way to also celebrate their National Lipstick Day deal. The deal stated that when you spent $50 on FentyBeauty.com on July 29, you would receive a free full-size Mattemoiselle Lipstick. Now whether or not you believe in the star's impact on our lives, if you've ever tried a Mattemoiselle Lipstick, then you probably believe that this was an amazing deal.

For those that aren't familiar with Fenty Beauty's Mattemoiselle Lipsticks, they are plush, creamy lipsticks that dry to a matte finish and come in 24 different shades. Each shade is an intensely pigmented hue that is designed to complement any skin tone.

Now, if you're curious to see which shade matches your star sign, read on to see what Rihanna and the Fenty Beauty team came up with.

Capricorn: Freckle Fiesta

For the determined, traditional Capricorn that is dedicated yet can't turn down a good turn up, this classic shade of red is perfect.

Aquarius: Clapback

For the Aquarius that is rebellious, independent, and quite the anomaly, this deep blue shade that is appropriately dubbed Clapback is the ultimate shade for the air sign.

Pisces: Candy Venom

For the Pisces that can be as sweet as candy, as precious as this shade of pink, or as lethal as venom, Candy Venom is the most fitting shade for the water sign.

Aries: Ma'Damn

For the confident, boss(y) fire sign, this deep red shade is the perfect fit for Aries.

Taurus: Midnight Wasabi

Gemini: One Of The Boyz

No shade, but I'm pretty surprised Rih Rih didn't opt for two lippies to represent the dual-personality Geminis. Instead, she went with this shade of purple to represent the social and versatile air sign.

Cancer: PMS

For the moody, sensitive Cancer, Fenty Beauty's PMS shade seems like the obvious choice to represent the loyal water sign.

Leo: Saw-C

For the bold Leo that commands (and demands) the attention of pretty much everyone, it only makes sense that Rih Rih chose this bright orange Saw-C shade for Leos.

Virgo: Ballerina Blackout

For the meticulous, organized Virgo that is constantly on the go, Fenty's Ballerina Blackout is the perfect, pretty shade of pink.

Libra: S1ngle

For the alluring, flirty Libra, S1ngle is a peachy nude that'll have others wondering if they're single.

Scorpio: Violet Fury

The passionate, broody, intense sign of Scorpio needs an intensely-pigmented shade like Violet Fury to match its vibe.

Sagittarius: Dragon Mami

The feisty, free-spirited Sag deserves a shade that reflects just that, enter: Dragon Mami.

Whether you're someone who checks their countless horoscope apps religiously, knows every detail of their birth chart, plans their life around the different eclipses, new moons, full moons, and retrogrades (Or is that just me?). Or you're simply someone that likes to test out new, fun shades, these shades were hand selected by bad gal Rih Rih herself to represent your birthday. So basically, you should cop them right now.